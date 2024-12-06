[Latest Updates] Martial law fallout

«Capital defense, counterintelligence, special warfare commanders suspended»

By Kim Arin

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 16:55

The commanders of defense counterintelligence, special warfare and capital defense, respectively, have been suspended from active duties as of 4 p.m. Friday over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law enactment, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The three commanders -- Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo -- were directly involved in the martial law plans, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said they have been put on standby for assignment.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050092

——————————

«Yoon Suk Yeol's rumored visit to National Assembly causes commotion»

By Yoon Min-sik

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 16:55

The presidential office confirmed Friday afternoon that President Yoon Suk Yeol did not have plans to visit the National Assembly, but the rumors about him visiting the legislature had caused a commotion among the opposition lawmakers gathered there.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik held an emergency press conference and said that he had not been told of Yoon's visit that was rumored to be at around 3 p.m., and asked him to "postpone the visit, if he does intend to do so."

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050091

——————————

«National Assembly speaker vows to defend democracy, people»

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 16:27

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pledged on Friday that the parliament would do everything in its power to safeguard South Korea’s democracy and protect its citizens, following concerns over rumors and reports that President Yoon Suk Yeol may declare martial law for a second time.

Woo issued a stern warning against any attempt to declare martial law again, following reports suggesting Yoon may be considering such a move.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050090

——————————

«Special units formed to probe Yoon's martial law declaration»

By Park Jun-hee

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 15:54

Special investigation units to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden declaration of martial law that lasted six hours and threw the country into chaos are being formed as he faces an impeachment vote Saturday at 7 p.m.

The prosecution's investigation team will be led by Park Se-hyun, chief prosecutor of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, according to officials.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050084

——————————

«Constitutional Court moves to review illegality of martial law declaration»

By Yoon Min-sik

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 15:49

The acting chief justice of the Constitutional Court said Friday the court had designated a justice to review whether or not President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law had been unconstitutional.

Justice Moon Hyung-bae told reporters that a constitutional complaint against Yoon's order on Tuesday night had been registered, and a judge had been named to preside over the case. The case is currently being reviewed.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050083

——————————

«Spy chief denies reports Yoon ordered NIS to arrest politicians»

By Kim Arin

Published: Dec. 6, 2024 - 15:41

Cho Tae-yong, the director of the National Intelligence Service, said President Yoon Suk Yeol did not give the spy agency any orders about arresting politicians.

Cho denied claims raised by Hong Jang-won, the NIS deputy director, who said the president told him to arrest politicians.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050082

——————————

«Yoon Suk Yeol ordered arrest of ruling, opposition leaders during martial law: deputy intelligence chief»

By Yoon Min-sik

Published: Dec.6, 2024 - 15:13

The deputy director of the South Korean spy agency said Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered him to arrest prominent political figures including the leaders of both the ruling and multiple opposition parties on Tuesday night following his sudden declaration of martial law.

Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, told the National Assembly that he had been ordered to take into custody six top political leaders: ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon, main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung, Democratic Party of Korea floor leader Park Chan-dae, minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party Chair Rep. Cho Kuk, Rep. Jung Chung-rae of the Democratic Party and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050071

——————————

«Yoon, Han meet before impeachment vote»

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 14:37

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party Han Dong-hoon are rumored to have met Friday before the National Assembly impeachment vote expected Saturday.

According to news reports, Yoon and Han are to meet at the presidential residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul later Friday to discuss the aftermath of Yoon's declaration of martial law earlier this week.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050057

——————————

«Allies’ top diplomats talk as US rebukes, questions Yoon’s martial law decree»

By Ji Da-gyum

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 14:35

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held their first discussions on Friday since President Yoon's sudden and short-lived declaration of martial law, as the Biden administration has openly questioned its legitimacy in light of individual rights and liberties and voiced sharp criticism.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed domestic developments following Yoon's martial law declaration and exchanged views on the Korea-US relationship during their phone call, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050056

——————————

«Who is Han Dong-hoon? A key player in Korea’s presidential impeachment drama»

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 14:22

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, once President Yoon Suk Yeol’s staunchest ally, has called for the swift suspension of Yoon’s duties amid ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Han’s shift in stance could decisively shape South Korea’s political landscape.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050055

——————————

«Agriculture minister apologizes for attending Yoon’s Cabinet meeting for martial law declaration»

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 14:12

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong on Friday expressed deep regret over her attending a Cabinet meeting convened by President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday night to discuss martial law declaration.

“If I had known about the agenda, I wouldn’t have attended the meeting. I feel deeply sorry to the public,” Song told reporters after a meeting at the government complex in Sejong.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050053

——————————

«South Korean military says will defy another martial law»

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:46

The acting defense minister of South Korea said Friday the military would defy any further attempts to enact martial law, should President Yoon Suk Yeol decide to declare it a second time.

Kim Seon-ho, the acting defense minister, told a press conference the military would refuse to follow orders from Yoon, the commander-in-chief, if he makes such a declaration.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050049

——————————

«NIS agents banned from entering National Assembly»

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:36

National Intelligence Service agents have been suspended from entering National Assembly buildings after troops broke in following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Several sources told The Korea Herald on Friday the National Assembly Secretariat has banned NIS agents from accessing parliament buildings starting Wednesday, along with the police and the Ministry of National Defense officials.

The entry passes for NIS agents have been suspended accordingly, sources said.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050047

——————————

«Choongam High School official slams president, ex-defense minister as ‘shameful alumni’»

By Song Seung-hyun

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:28

The chair of the Choongam High School's foundation publicly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol and other former pupils for their involvement in Tuesday's declaration of martial law.

Chair Yoon Myung-hwa denounced members of the government's "Choongam faction," including the president and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, calling them “shameful alumni.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050044

——————————

«Prime Minister orders public servants to remain at posts, carry on their duties»

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:25

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday urged all Cabinet members and public servants to remain at their posts, as the conservative bloc has been grappling with chaos from the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree early this week.

"I ask all Cabinet members and public officials of ministries to fulfill their assigned duties at all times to ensure the nation's safety and that people can carry on with their everyday lives without (concerns)," Han said in a written statement to the public.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050043

——————————

«SNU med profs urge Yoon's impeachment»

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:24

Amid growing calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol to be suspended, the emergency medical professors at Seoul National University and Seoul National University Hospital on Friday were set to hold a press conference at the school at 2 p.m. to urge Yoon's impeachment.

This marks the first action among the medical circles calling for the unpopular president's impeachment.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050042

——————————

«Special Warfare Commander says no more martial law, vows to refuse such order»

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:21

Kwak Jong-geun, the Special Warfare Commander who led special forces into the Assembly on Tuesday evening, said Friday that there would be no additional martial law and that he will refuse any such orders in the future.

Speaking at a YouTube live show hosted by Democratic Party lawmakers Park Sun-won and Kim Byung-joo, members of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, Kwak said he received orders from Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to drag lawmakers out of the Assembly, 20 minutes before President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an emergency martial law on Tuesday night.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050041

——————————

«NEC decries troop dispatch as 'clear violation of Constitution'»

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 12:35

The National Election Commission on Friday said the government dispatching soldiers to its offices Tuesday night was a clear violation of South Korea's Constitution and also of other laws, vowing legal action against those responsible.

"After the emergency martial law was declared on Dec. 3, about 300 martial law forces forced their way into the NEC headquarters and other offices. ... The troops confiscated the cellphones of five officials, blocked off the entrances and set a perimeter around the area, occupying the headquarters for 3 hours and 20 minutes," said Rho Tae-ak, the chairperson of the state-run election commission, after the agency's emergency meeting Friday morning at its headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050040

——————————

«Seoul mayor demands Yoon Suk Yeol break 'irresponsible silence'»

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 12:13

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon urged South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “take full responsibility” and “present a concrete plan to address the crisis. “

“Impeachment is not the only answer,” Oh said through a Facebook post. “The president must break his irresponsible silence.”

Yoon hasn’t made a public appearance since ending the emergency martial law declaration early Wednesday.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050038

——————————

«Korean markets tumble amid impeachment talks»

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 11:52

South Korea’s stock markets dropped sharply Friday as political tensions intensified over calls to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, adding pressure to an already fragile investment landscape.

As of 11:05 a.m., the Kospi, South Korea’s main stock index, fell 31.56 points, or 1.29 percent to 2,410.49. Although the market opened slightly higher due to bargain-hunting after recent declines, those early gains quickly reversed.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050035

——————————

«Culture Ministry seeks to ease tourism concerns»

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 11:38

The Culture Ministry has sought to ease concerns about tourism safety in South Korea following a brief six-hour martial law declaration on Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shared an official document Thursday with the Korea Tourism Organization, Korea Tourism Association, Korea Association of Travel Agents, and other local travel organizations, confirming that diplomatic notes had been sent to foreign embassies to ensure travelers of their safety.

“Daily life in South Korea remains unchanged. Travel and economic activities are unaffected, and travel advisories are unnecessary,” the Culture Ministry stated in a press statement quoting the diplomatic note.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050033

——————————

«Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration»

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 11:35

South Korean rights group the Center for Military Human Rights Korea revealed Friday that it has obtained proof that President Yoon Suk Yeol is preparing to impose martial law again in the near future.

South Korea's Army commanders were ordered to stand by for an emergency call-up as the Army imposed a temporary ban on leave until Sunday, according to the military human rights group, without disclosing the names of the commanders that it suspects had received such instructions.

This indication of Army bases maintaining an emergency readiness posture despite the lifting of the martial law Wednesday signals that the military is open to emergency deployment for a second martial law declaration, the group claimed.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050032

——————————

«Major rally set to call for Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Saturday in Yeouido»

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:59

The first major Saturday protest since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law is set to take place in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. The organizers say that an estimated 200,000 people will take part in the protest.

The Group for the Movement to Oust the Yoon Suk Yeol Administration, led primarily by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, Korea's largest umbrella labor union, plans to hold a large-scale rally in front of the National Assembly at 3 p.m. At present, the motion to impeach the president is expected to be put to the vote at 7 p.m. Saturday.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050025

——————————

«Prosecution forms special probe unit for Yoon's martial law»

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:59

The prosecution said Friday it had formed a special investigation unit to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. The unit will be led by Park Se-hyun, chief prosecutor of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, the office said.

The police, meanwhile, said they had assigned some 120 investigators to probe the case, separately from the prosecution.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050026

——————————

«1st open support of Yoon impeachment from ruling party lawmaker»

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:51

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae became the first from the ruling People Power Party to back removing President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, after Han Dong-hoon, the party chair, spoke in support of impeachment earlier Friday.

The six-time lawmaker told reporters on this day Yoon declaring martial law was “unconstitutional and illegal,” and that the impeachment bill against the president should be put to vote as soon as possible.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050024

——————————

«DP considering accusing ruling party floor leader of treason»

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:44

The main opposition Democratic Party said it was considering accusing ruling party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho of treason, accusing him of attempting to obstruct the Assembly's resolution to lift martial law on Wednesday.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050023

——————————

«President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummets to 13%: Gallup Korea»

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:20

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummeted to 13 percent after his short-lived martial law declaration, down by 6 percentage points from a week before, a poll by Gallup Korea showed Friday.

Within a week, the approval rating during the period between Wednesday and Thursday fell by 3 percentage points from 16 percent as of Tuesday, according to a poll of 1,001 respondents.

Some 80 percent of respondents disapproved of Yoon after his speech declaring martial law. This figure hit an all-time high since his inauguration in May 2022.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050014

——————————

«Top economic officials say market 'largely stabilized' following martial law debacle»

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:58

Top economic and financial authorities said Friday that the financial and foreign exchange markets have "largely stabilized" following the brief imposition of emergency martial law earlier this week.

Such assessment was made during an emergency meeting to evaluate the potential impact of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law late Tuesday, which was reversed within hours by the National Assembly.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050010

——————————

«Seoul shares open higher; impeachment vote result eyed»

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:44

Seoul shares opened higher Friday on auto and energy gains, with investors eyeing the planned parliamentary vote for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his botched declaration of martial law earlier this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 13.68 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,455.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050007

——————————

«Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head»

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:43

Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon said Friday morning President Yoon Suk Yeol should no longer be allowed to exercise his presidential powers.

Han called an emergency meeting of People Power Party leadership that day, and said he has damning evidence Yoon mobilized troops in a bid to arrest politicians over the hours martial law was still in effect.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050006

——————————

«State Dept. says S. Korea-US alliance 'transcends any particular president'»

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:40

The South Korea-US alliance "transcends any particular president," a State Department spokesperson said Thursday, as the National Assembly is moving to vote on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made the remarks, voicing expectation that the impeachment process will proceed in line with South Korea's Constitution.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050005

——————————

«Austin has 'no plans' to travel to S. Korea after martial law episode: US official»

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:36

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has "no plans" to visit South Korea "at this time," an official said Thursday, following a report that he scrapped a plan to travel to the Asian country in the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition.

The move came amid concerns that despite Washington's renewed commitment to the "rock-solid" alliance, a period of uncertainty in South Korea could affect coordination between the allies over North Korea's security challenge and other key issues.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241206050004

——————————

«Martial law’s impact»

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 05:30

South Koreans remain deeply disturbed by what President Yoon Suk Yeol did to the nation this week. His misguided and perplexing declaration of the short-lived martial law has caused a whirlwind of outrage, confusion and conflict.

Why and how he managed to do something so erratic is not yet clear; what’s certain, however, is that he has touched off a sweeping firestorm of embarrassment across Korean society.

https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241205050134