피터빈트

[Breaking] South Korean military says will defy another martial law

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:46

The acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho bows at the press conference hold in the Ministry of Defense, Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap) The acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho bows at the press conference hold in the Ministry of Defense, Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

The acting defense minister of South Korea said Friday the military would defy any further attempts to enact martial law, should President Yoon Suk Yeol decide to declare it a second time.

Kim Seon-ho, the acting defense minister, told a press conference the military would refuse to follow orders from Yoon, the commander-in-chief, if he makes such a declaration.

