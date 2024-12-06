[Breaking] South Korean military says will defy another martial law

Most Popular
[Breaking] South Korean military says will defy another martial lawBy Kim Arin
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:46
The acting defense minister of South Korea said Friday the military would defy any further attempts to enact martial law, should President Yoon Suk Yeol decide to declare it a second time.
Kim Seon-ho, the acting defense minister, told a press conference the military would refuse to follow orders from Yoon, the commander-in-chief, if he makes such a declaration.
