Acting president summoned for questioning in martial law probe: police
Acting president Han Duck-soo was recently summoned by the police for closed-door questioning as a suspect in connection with the short-lived martial law imposition on Dec. 3, authorities said Friday.
Parties butt heads over acting president's authority
With Prime Minister Han Duck-soo carrying out the presidential duties of beleaguered President Yoon Suk Yeol, the ruling and the main opposition parties are clashing over the interim leader's rights r
SK hynix secures $458m subsidy for US chip packaging facility
SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, has finalized a deal with the US government to secure direct funding of up to $458 million for building its advanced chip packaging plant
Heavy snow, cold wave expected this weekend
A cold wave and heavy snow will hit South Korea Saturday, with up to 10 centimeters of snowfall predicted for some areas in the central region, according to the weather agency Friday. Snow was expecte