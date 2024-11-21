Hyundai Ioniq 9 debuts as electric SUV with home-like comfort

Hyundai Ioniq 9, the automaker's first all-electric large sport utility vehicle with the longest wheelbase ever for Hyundai's passenger cars (Hyundai Motor Company) Hyundai Ioniq 9, the automaker's first all-electric large sport utility vehicle with the longest wheelbase ever for Hyundai's passenger cars (Hyundai Motor Company)

GOYANG, South Korea -- Hyundai Motor is expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Ioniq 9, the company’s first large, all-electric sport utility vehicle. The Ioniq 9 is set to make its official global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, following an exclusive media preview for South Korean journalists at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang a day earlier. Originally teased as the SEVEN concept back in 2021, the Ioniq 9 has evolved into a production-ready model designed to prioritize practicality, comfort, and versatility. Hyundai is targeting North America as its primary market, where large SUVs continue to dominate consumer demand. “We anticipate around 80 percent of Ioniq 9 sales to come from the United States, with the remaining 20 percent split between Europe, South Korea, and other markets,” said Ji Sung-won, Hyundai Motor Company’s head of brand marketing, during a special World Premiere event held on Wednesday at Los Angeles’ Goldstein House. Interior designed for 'home-like coziness' Hyundai’s designers set out to create a cabin that feels less like a car and more like a shared living space. “The Ioniq 9 was designed to provide the quietness of an EV with the spaciousness of a large SUV, while focusing on home-like coziness,” said Kim Sung-joon, the vehicle’s lead interior designer, at the media event in South Korea.

One of the most striking features of the Ioniq 9 is its swivel seats in the second row -- a first for Hyundai. These seats can rotate 180 degrees to face the third row, creating a lounge-like atmosphere where passengers can interact. Importantly, the Ioniq 9’s 3,130-millimeter wheelbase, the longest of any Hyundai passenger car, ensures that there’s plenty of space between rows, even when the seats are turned. The third row, often an afterthought in SUVs, is surprisingly spacious thanks to Hyundai’s E-GMP, or Electric Global Modular Platform. The flat floor extends the cabin height and legroom throughout, making the third row more usable for adults. A reporter over six feet tall at the Korean event noted enough headroom for a fist to fit between his head and the ceiling. Accessing the third row is also straightforward: a button in the second row automatically tilts and slides the seat forward to allow easier entry. Flexible features for passengers The Ioniq 9’s interior was designed to adapt to a variety of uses. The swivel seats create a more social setting, but there can be creative uses, too. For instance, folding the third row and swiveling the second can transform the cabin into a makeshift movie theater with a portable projector. A 100W USB port and Hyundai’s V2L, or Vehicle-to-Load, system enable users to power devices like a projector or charge electronics directly from the car’s battery. However, the swivel seats won’t come standard and will be offered as an optional feature in Korea and Europe. Hyundai is still determining whether this feature will be available in the US due to regulatory restrictions. Other second-row options include reclining seats that provide a “weightless” sensation by adjusting the seat back and bottom for optimal support, massage seats that use sensors to deliver targeted relief, and 6:4 split-folding seats for additional cargo flexibility.

The driver’s area is also designed for practicality, with a Universal Island 2.0 console that can slide back 190 mm, creating easier access for passengers in the rear. The driver’s seat features a “welcome function” that moves the steering wheel and seat automatically for easier entry and exit. The Ioniq 9 is powered by a 110.3-kilowatt-hour battery, offering a maximum range of 532 kilometers per charge based on Hyundai’s internal testing. While final certification is pending, Hyundai expects all three powertrain configurations -- two-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive performance -- to exceed 500 km per charge. The SUV will be available in three trims -- Exclusive, Prestige and Calligraphy -- and in both six- and seven-seat configurations. Hyundai has yet to disclose pricing, but plans to launch the Ioniq 9 in Korea in the first half of 2025, with availability in the US and Europe to follow.

Pressing a single button in the second row once automatically tilts and slides the seat forward to allow easier entry. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) Pressing a single button in the second row once automatically tilts and slides the seat forward to allow easier entry. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)