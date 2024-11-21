Samsung Electronics introduces 2nd-generation AI model, Gauss 2

Most Popular
Samsung Electronics introduces 2nd-generation AI model, Gauss 2By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 11:23
Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled the Samsung Gauss2, the second generation of its generative artificial intelligence model, at an annual tech conference.
During a keynote address of the online Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024, the company highlighted the improved performance, efficiency and various application possibilities of its latest AI model.
Samsung Gauss, first introduced last year, is aimed at enhancing the work efficiency of workers by facilitating tasks, such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content.
The second-generation version offers improved performance and efficiency in simultaneously handling various data types as a multimodal model integrating language, code and images.
It is available in three distinct models catered to different purposes -- Compact, Balanced and Supreme.
Samsung Gauss2 supports nine to 14 languages, as well as various programming languages, depending on the model.
The tech giant said Samsung Gauss is already being used in various tasks for the company's employees, leveraging its customizable development capabilities.
"Samsung Electronics is committed to developing cutting-edge software, including AI and data analytics, to enhance user experiences," said Cheun Kyung-whoon, president of Samsung Research.
"With three distinct models, Samsung Gauss2 is already boosting our internal productivity, and we plan to integrate it into products to deliver higher levels of convenience and personalization." (Yonhap)
