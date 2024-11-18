[Graphic News] Most firms favor raising retirement age

A recent survey by online recruiter Saramin showed that 8 out of 10 companies favor raising companies' retirement age. Conducted among 461 firms, 79.8 percent of respondents were in favor of raising the retirement age, with an average ideal age of 65.7 years. Over half of those surveyed, 57.9 percent, saw age 65 as optimal retirement age, citing the value of retaining experienced employees.

Furthermore, 52.9 percent indicated openness to hiring workers in their 50s and 60s, to benefit from their expertise.

However, 44.1 percent of companies were opposed to raising the retirement age because they have concerns about its impact on recruiting younger employees and new job creation.