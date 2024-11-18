[Graphic News] Most firms favor raising retirement age

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share
-
2
Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape
-
3
US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
-
4
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
5
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
6
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
7
Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey
-
8
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
9
[KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
-
10
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
[Graphic News] Most firms favor raising retirement ageBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 08:00
A recent survey by online recruiter Saramin showed that 8 out of 10 companies favor raising companies' retirement age. Conducted among 461 firms, 79.8 percent of respondents were in favor of raising the retirement age, with an average ideal age of 65.7 years. Over half of those surveyed, 57.9 percent, saw age 65 as optimal retirement age, citing the value of retaining experienced employees.
Furthermore, 52.9 percent indicated openness to hiring workers in their 50s and 60s, to benefit from their expertise.
However, 44.1 percent of companies were opposed to raising the retirement age because they have concerns about its impact on recruiting younger employees and new job creation.
More from Headlines
-
Traffic delays expected as railway workers hold work-to-rule protest
-
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul