LG Uplus taps IT strategist as new CEO

LG Uplus, one of the nation's top three telecom carriers, announced Thursday that it has appointed Hong Bum-shik, head of corporate strategy at LG Corp., LG Group’s holding unit, as its new CEO.

Hong, who earned a master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University, served in strategist roles at SK Telecom and Bain and Company. He then joined LG Corp. in 2019 to oversee the group’s business strategy and nurture new growth drivers. He is also considered a merger and acquisition specialist.

Since 2022, he has served as a non-executive director for LG Uplus and LG HelloVision, the LG-affiliated cable TV operator, as he participated in the key decision-making.

LG Uplus said the new CEO will leverage his insights and extensive experience within the ICT industry to spur the company’s ongoing efforts to transform into an artificial intelligence-driven company.

On the same day, the company also announced executive promotions, including two senior vice presidents and seven vice presidents.