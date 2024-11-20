[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to roll out 1st solo LP

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to roll out 1st solo LPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 16:57
Lisa of Blackpink will release her first solo full album on Feb. 28, announced agency Lloud Company Wednesday.
She will pour everything she has honed through her career into the album dubbed “Alter Ego,” it added.
The artist has dropped singles “Rockstar,” “New Woman” and “Moonlit Floor” since June. “Rockstar” ranked No. 70 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the Rosalia collaboration No. 97. The first earned Lisa her first Billboard Global excl. US No. 1 and “New Woman” two trophies from MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 – for Best Collaboration and Biggest Fans.
Meanwhile, she wrapped up her first fan meetup tour Tuesday for which she visited Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong. She also graced cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue alongside Nicole Kidman and Zendaya this month. She is set to appear in the third season of HBO drama “White Lotus.”
Kang Daniel adds five cities to Asia tour
Kang Daniel announced five more destinations for his upcoming Asia tour, via agency Ara Wednesday.
He will travel to Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taipei as well as Melbourne and Sydney, expanding the tour to seven cities. He will be touring the region for the first time in almost 2 1/2 years and perform in Australia for the first time.
The tour is named after his fifth EP “Act” that came out in September, after a yearlong hiatus. In mid-October, he held a two-day concert in Seoul and will head over to Japan in January to launch the tour. After making a comeback with the mini album, he told media outlets that he is planning to bring out another album before he starts serving his mandatory military service next year.
TXT’s Soobin to take time off
Soobin of Tomorrow X Together will put on hold all activities for the time being due to health issues, said label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.
He has been feeling under the weather recently and was told by the doctor to take some time off although he very much wanted to keep up with activities, it explained on a fan community platform.
The leader of the five-member act will be absent from a series of events including 2024 MAMA Awards, concert and fan meetup in Japan and a string of year-end award ceremonies. The rest of the bandmates left for Tokyo Monday to attend MAMA awards.
The band just finished promoting its seventh EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” that claimed No. 2 spot on Billboard 200 and topped Oricon Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. It will perform an encore concert in Osaka later this month.
BTS Jin sets record in Japan with solo album
The first solo album from Jin of BTS set a daily sales record for a K-pop solo album in Japan this year, according to label Big Hit Music citing the data from the chart.
His album “Happy” sold close to 220,000 copies on the day of release and debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking when it came out last week. Main track “Running Wild” notched top spot on its Daily Digital Single Ranking while all of the five other tracks made the chart.
On Wednesday, the extended play headed straight to the top of its Weekly Digital Album Ranking, achieving the feat with a three-day tally.
In the meantime, “I’ll Be There,” an early release from the album, is spending three weeks on Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200. The album sold over 840,000 copies on the first day and topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 70 regions.
