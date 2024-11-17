[Graphic News] Sea temperatures around S. Korea rise nearly double global average

The average temperature of South Korea’s surrounding seas has risen at nearly twice the global average rate over the past 56 years, according to a government report. The National Institute of Fisheries Science stated in its report, “2024 Impact of Climate Change in Fisheries Sector,” that sea temperatures around South Korea have increased by 1.44 degree Celsius between 1968 and 2023, compared to the global average rise of 0.7 C.

The East Sea experienced the most significant increase, with temperatures rising by 1.9 C, followed by the West Sea (1.27 C) and the South Sea (1.15 C). This temperature rise is altering the distribution of fish species in South Korean waters. For example, yellowtail, once commonly found mainly around Jeju Island, are now frequently caught in the southern East Sea.

The report also warns that surface temperatures in South Korea’s waters could increase by an additional 1 C to 4 C by 2100, seriously impacting marine ecosystems and fisheries.