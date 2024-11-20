[Herald Interview] Ahn Ye-eun returns as a storyteller with 'Story Bundle'

Singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun returns as a storyteller of whimsey and heartbreak with her new EP "Story Bundle."

Since her debut eight years ago, Ahn has carved out a niche in the music industry, and her new album masterfully balances her style with the public's taste.

"This time, I wanted to create music that listeners can approach more easily," Ahn explained.

Ahn is known for her vocal tone -- resembling the style of Korean traditional singing, pansori -- and creative lyrics that are often inspired by traditional Korean myths.

"I’ve always felt that my music could sometimes be too intense, creating a sense of distance in everyday life. So this time, the tracks, except the main song, are composed in a style suitable for places like cafes or restaurants."

The album’s main track, "King Carp," ties the B-side tracks together. Ahn described the narrator of "King Carp" as "a traveling storyteller who unravels a bundle of tales."

The song's inspiration came from her conception dream. "My father dreamt of catching a carp the size of a person from Baekdusan’s Cheonji Lake, and had me," Ahn shared. Baekdusan in today's North Korea is the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a sacred place in the founding myth of Korea.

Beginning with the storyteller King Carp's invitation, the album continues through a sequence of tracks depicting heartbreak. The second track "Soon" reflects the initial acceptance of a breakup, while "Waning Moon" captures the resulting melancholy. The fourth track "Not Me Not Mine" shows the narrator trying to overcome the loss, and "Remain" leaves a bittersweet aftertaste.

The album’s physical packaging embraces a playful, retro aesthetic inspired by early 2000s comic art. Ahn sketched the initial concept, which the design team later refined.

She also made draft proposals for the music video, inspired by traditional Korean period films like "Jeon Woochi" (2009) and "King and the Clown" (2005) to blend the charm of a mischievous storyteller with enigmatic characteristics.

Another standout feature of "King Carp" is the inclusion of choreography as Ahn continues her exploration of performance art.

"I first tried dancing when I released 'RATvolution' two years ago, and it was such a fun experience. This time, the dance team created interesting dances that resemble the creatures mentioned in the lyrics, like carp and elephants," she said. The singer noted that she's been working out lately to sing stably while dancing.

Reflecting on her rise to fame from SBS’s "K-pop Star," aired from 2015 to 2016, Ahn expressed deep gratitude. "At that time, I was on the verge of giving up music entirely. Even now, I feel incredibly thankful that people are still listening to my music," she said.

"My friends told me these new songs could appeal to a broader audience beyond just niche listeners," Ahn said, hoping this album will reach a wider audience.

"I always encourage listeners to create their own stories from my music," she concluded. "For the past eight years, every time I released a song, I hoped it would leave room for interpretation. I love open endings, and I enjoy hearing people’s unique takes. With 'Story Bundle,' I hope listeners will find and build their narratives."