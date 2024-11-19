Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
3
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
4
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
5
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
6
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
-
7
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
8
BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul
-
9
Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources
-
10
[Herald Interview] Woo Do-hwan on portraying complex character in rom-com 'Mr. Plankton'
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
For more than a century women-only unis thrived, but debates on their existence, future roles anger studentsBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 15:44
Confronting their biggest challenge in a century, South Korea's women’s universities are embroiled in controversies that have led some to question their relevance in a society where gender equality in education is increasingly seen as achieved.
The debate over Dongduk Women’s University’s potential transition to a coeducational institution has revealed broader challenges facing women’s universities in South Korea, caught between the challenges of a demographic crisis and persistent gender bias.
The issue gained significant attention recently when Dongduk Women’s University, one of South Korea’s seven remaining women’s colleges, became embroiled in controversy over a proposed transition to coeducation. The debate has since spilled over to other women’s universities, including Sungshin Women’s University, where students staged protests against the admission of male students into the international studies department.
The history of South Korea's women's educational institutions dates back to the 1880s when the country's first women’s university, Ewha Womans University, was founded in 1886 by an American missionary.
Under Confucian traditions, women’s colleges emerged as a response to the exclusion of women by male universities. At the time, male and female students were literally banned from sitting next to each other.
In post-war Korea, they flourished as institutions nurturing female elites. However, since the 1990s, financial challenges and shifting student preferences toward coeducational institutions have caused difficulties in student recruitment and fundraising. This has led to several institutions transitioning to coeducation or merging with other universities.
Only seven four-year women's universities remain.
Dongduk Women’s University, like many institutions in South Korea, is grappling with a demographic crisis. The country’s declining birthrate has resulted in fewer college-aged students, forcing universities to consider mergers, closures, or transformations to stay afloat.
"Thinking about the university's plans for 2040, the school was considering options to maintain the competitiveness of the school. Due to the declining school population, universities are having difficulty maintaining their current status. If we don't strengthen our competitiveness, our future is unclear at the moment," a Dongduk Women's University official told The Korea Herald.
However, the proposal has sparked arguments about feminism, equality, and the future of educational spaces designed to empower women in a society still grappling with systemic gender disparities.
Song Chang-woo, a 25-year-old student at Seogang University, is among those who question the relevance of women’s universities in today’s era of perceived gender equality.
“Women’s universities at a time when the country has reached gender equality is reversed discrimination. Prestigious programs like medical, pharmacy, and law schools have significant quotas for women’s universities, and male students with better grades can’t even apply to these schools. It’s unfair,” Song said.
The deep-rooted feeling of "reverse discrimination" cannot be detached from Korea's fierce competition in education and culture of educational rankings, an expert explained.
“Most women’s universities in Korea are located in Seoul, which has a significant symbolic status in the country,” said Kwon Kim Hyun-young, a professor of women's studies at Ewha Womans University's Women's Research Institute.
“For male students, the presence of six prestigious women’s universities in Seoul represents a barrier. They perceive it as an unequal opportunity, as they cannot apply to these institutions.”
Critics of women’s universities have raised claims of reverse discrimination.
“Male students argue that limited enrollment quotas in these competitive fields -- reserved for women’s universities -- restrict their opportunities unfairly,” Kim noted.
Such arguments have even led to constitutional lawsuits challenging the existence of women-only pharmacy schools. However, courts upheld the institutions, recognizing their societal contributions to producing qualified healthcare professionals.
The controversy is exacerbated by the polarized gender discourse in South Korea, where feminism often faces an angry response. Since the feminist movement gained prominence in the mid-2010s, it has drawn criticism from young men who perceive it as antagonistic.
“For male students, the defense of women’s universities comes across as a rejection of men,” said Kim. “This sentiment fuels frustration and contributes to the narrative that feminists are inherently anti-men.”
Proponents of preserving women’s universities argue that these institutions provide a vital safe space for female students, especially in a social context marked by issues such as dating violence and digital sex crimes.
“Cases like the Nth Room scandal and incidents of non-consensual filming in universities have eroded trust between male and female students,” Kim explained. “Against this backdrop, it’s only natural that female students view women’s universities as safe havens.”
Moreover, women’s universities often outperform coeducational institutions in fostering female graduates’ professional success.
“Statistically, women from women’s universities have higher employment rates compared to their peers from coed institutions,” Kim noted. “This indicates that women’s universities may provide a more supportive environment that counters systemic discrimination found in coed universities.”
The proposal has ignited fierce opposition from Dongduk’s female students and alumni, who see the transition as an erosion of the university’s founding principles. Women’s universities in South Korea were established to ensure women’s access to education in a historically patriarchal society. Opponents argue that the need for these institutions remains, particularly in light of persistent gender inequalities in upper management and workplace representation.
“Women’s universities were founded to protect women’s right to education and nurture female leaders. Considering the contributions of graduates from women’s universities to society, it is essential to preserve this founding philosophy,” said Im Soo-bin, president of the student council at Sungshin Women’s University.
“While financial issues are understandable in a low-birth era, transitioning to a coed model isn’t the only solution. We must find alternatives while protecting the essence of women’s universities.”
Alexine, a 22-year-old international student from France at Sungshin Women’s University, echoed this sentiment.
“I wouldn’t have applied for Sungshin Women’s University if it was a mixed-gender school. It doesn’t mean I’m hostile to men. At a women-only university, there is a greater chance of participating in educational programs about gender studies. Female students in fields dominated by men, like economics and engineering, can feel confident and openly discuss challenges unique to women,” she said.
The protests against the coed transition have drawn criticism from anti-feminist groups like Man on Solidarity, who label feminist movements as extremist. Online, the backlash has escalated, with some men expressing disdain for women’s universities and their graduates.
“I would never date a girl who graduated from a women’s university. Nowadays, many men, including me and my friends, shun girls from such schools on blind dates. I feel like women who go to women’s universities are feminists, and I don’t want to date someone who claims she’s a feminist,” a 31-year-old man told The Korea Herald.
This sentiment reflects a broader trend of anti-feminist attitudes among young South Korean men. Feminism is often portrayed in online communities as synonymous with man-hating, with some even equating it to mental illness. These perceptions exacerbate the gender divide, turning feminist advocacy into a lightning rod for misogyny.
The controversy over Dongduk Women’s University is about more than financial survival-- it is emblematic of South Korea’s ongoing struggle to reconcile progress with deeply ingrained gender biases. While the proposal to transition to a coed institution may seem pragmatic, it risks deepening the divide in a society already polarized by gender issues.
As South Korea grapples with questions about the role of feminism, equality, and education in shaping its future, the debate surrounding Dongduk Women’s University has become a powerful reminder of how far the country still has to go.
Staff reporter Choi Jae-hee contributed to this article.
The Korea Herald is delving into the latest trends, transformative educational systems, and the campus cultures at South Korean universities, as they impact society in Korea and beyond. This is the second article in the series. -- Ed.
More from Headlines
-
Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
Carmakers, battery makers vie for BMS leadership
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds