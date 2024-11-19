[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals

Sign reading "Fully reject coed transition" is held at the front of Dongduk Women's University campus in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, as the university is reportedly discussing a move to become a coeducational institution. (Yonhap)

Confronting their biggest challenge in a century, South Korea's women’s universities are embroiled in controversies that have led some to question their relevance in a society where gender equality in education is increasingly seen as achieved.

The debate over Dongduk Women’s University’s potential transition to a coeducational institution has revealed broader challenges facing women’s universities in South Korea, caught between the challenges of a demographic crisis and persistent gender bias.

The issue gained significant attention recently when Dongduk Women’s University, one of South Korea’s seven remaining women’s colleges, became embroiled in controversy over a proposed transition to coeducation. The debate has since spilled over to other women’s universities, including Sungshin Women’s University, where students staged protests against the admission of male students into the international studies department.

The history of South Korea's women's educational institutions dates back to the 1880s when the country's first women’s university, Ewha Womans University, was founded in 1886 by an American missionary.

Under Confucian traditions, women’s colleges emerged as a response to the exclusion of women by male universities. At the time, male and female students were literally banned from sitting next to each other.

In post-war Korea, they flourished as institutions nurturing female elites. However, since the 1990s, financial challenges and shifting student preferences toward coeducational institutions have caused difficulties in student recruitment and fundraising. This has led to several institutions transitioning to coeducation or merging with other universities.

Only seven four-year women's universities remain.

Dongduk Women’s University, like many institutions in South Korea, is grappling with a demographic crisis. The country’s declining birthrate has resulted in fewer college-aged students, forcing universities to consider mergers, closures, or transformations to stay afloat.

"Thinking about the university's plans for 2040, the school was considering options to maintain the competitiveness of the school. Due to the declining school population, universities are having difficulty maintaining their current status. If we don't strengthen our competitiveness, our future is unclear at the moment," a Dongduk Women's University official told The Korea Herald.

However, the proposal has sparked arguments about feminism, equality, and the future of educational spaces designed to empower women in a society still grappling with systemic gender disparities.

Song Chang-woo, a 25-year-old student at Seogang University, is among those who question the relevance of women’s universities in today’s era of perceived gender equality.

“Women’s universities at a time when the country has reached gender equality is reversed discrimination. Prestigious programs like medical, pharmacy, and law schools have significant quotas for women’s universities, and male students with better grades can’t even apply to these schools. It’s unfair,” Song said.

The deep-rooted feeling of "reverse discrimination" cannot be detached from Korea's fierce competition in education and culture of educational rankings, an expert explained.

“Most women’s universities in Korea are located in Seoul, which has a significant symbolic status in the country,” said Kwon Kim Hyun-young, a professor of women's studies at Ewha Womans University's Women's Research Institute.

“For male students, the presence of six prestigious women’s universities in Seoul represents a barrier. They perceive it as an unequal opportunity, as they cannot apply to these institutions.”