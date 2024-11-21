US House passes N. Korean human rights reauthorization act

Representative (CA-40), US House of Representatives T.H. Young Kim speaks onstage during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on Sept. 18, 2023 in New York City.

The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday to reauthorize and update the 2004 North Korean Human Rights Act aimed at promoting rights and freedom in the reclusive state.

The House endorsed the North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act in a 335-37 vote, raising hopes of filling the legal void left by the expiry of the reauthorization act in 2022. First adopted in 2004, the North Korean Human Rights Act is periodically updated and reauthorized.

The House bill has been spearheaded by Reps. Young Kim (R-CA) and Ami Bera (D-CA). In the Senate, a North Korean human rights bill, introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), has yet to gain committee-level endorsement.

The House bill calls for measures such as reuniting Korean American family members with their immediate relatives in North Korea, appointing a special envoy for North Korean human rights if the post remains vacant, and promoting freedom of information in the isolated country. The reauthorization will be valid through Aug. 30, 2028.

"The authorization for the North Korean Human Rights Act of 2004 lapsed in 2022. We must get this legislation signed into law this Congress," Kim said during a House session.

"We cannot ignore the threat posed by North Korea, and holding the North Korean regime accountable without supporting human rights is a nonstarter," she added.

Kim continued, "Failing to reauthorize a landmark human rights initiative sends a signal to Kim Jong-un that the United States will allow human rights in North Korea and around the world to fall on deaf ears."

The passage of the bill in the House coincided with the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopting a resolution on North Korean human rights for the 20th consecutive year on Wednesday.

Seoul and Washington have stressed the importance of improving the North's human rights environment, arguing that a repressive political climate has allowed the regime to continue pushing its weapons programs without public accountability. (Yonhap)