Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption

Popular reality TV show “I Live Alone” has received a disciplinary measure from South Korea’s broadcasting watchdog for repeatedly depicting cast members drinking alcohol, it was revealed Wednesday.

The decision to issue a "caution" to the show’s broadcaster MBC was made at a general meeting of the Korea Communications Standards Commission on Monday in Seoul, where 15 cases, including of “I Live Alone,” were reviewed for potential violations of broadcasting and communication regulations.

Rated for viewers aged 15 and older, the South Korean TV show follows the daily lives of celebrities living alone, but it has faced criticism of glamorizing alcohol consumption. Notable examples include Park Na-rae hosting drinking sessions at her home bar and webtoon artist Kian84 drinking soju directly from the bottle.

In its decision, the KCSC stated, “In a show intended for viewers aged 15 years and older, episodes repeatedly featured drinking scenes with captions such as 'the clean taste of straight soju’, ‘happiness in a full glass’ and 'the refreshing hit to the throat,' glamorizing alcohol consumption.”

It stressed that public broadcasters have a duty to raise awareness about the risks of alcohol consumption, but the program constantly “glorified drinking, exaggerating its effects as though alcohol were the ultimate solution for fatigue.”

As the government body responsible for regulating content on media and online platforms, the KCSC classifies its disciplinary decisions into administrative guidance and legal sanctions. Legal sanctions range from "caution" and "warning" to more severe measures such as "correction/modification/suspension of the program," "disciplinary action against responsible parties" and fines. These sanctions are considered serious, as they result in point deductions during broadcasters’ annual evaluations, which can impact their license renewal.