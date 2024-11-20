[Wang Son-taek] Guidance comes from Moon, not golf

With Donald Trump returning to the White House, leaders worldwide are grappling with the implications. Cooperation with the US president is critical for most countries, as it significantly affects their national interests. For South Korea, this is especially true. On issues of security and trade, collaboration with the United States is not just beneficial -- it is vital. Trump's past remarks, including a suggestion of demanding a $10 billion defense cost-sharing settlement from South Korea, were both unreasonable and unsettling, casting a shadow over the Korea-US alliance.

Given this context, it’s not surprising that some leaders might panic at Trump’s return. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reported decision to start practicing golf sparked international commentary. Golf diplomacy is not a new concept -- especially for Trump. The explanation from the presidential office that Yoon was preparing for a potential golfing meeting with Trump initially seemed pragmatic, even plausible. Trump is a self-declared golf enthusiast; utilizing this shared interest could have been a strategic move to build a connection.

However, subsequent revelations complicated the narrative. Reports surfaced that President Yoon had been golfing multiple times even before the news broke, suggesting that the official explanation might not be true. Though this fueled public disappointment and intensified criticism of the president, we are relieved by a finding that President Yoon did not think about "golf diplomacy" seriously.

Using golf to build rapport with Trump might initially appear pragmatic, but it may be a dangerous game upon closer examination. Trump is not only an avid golfer but also an exceptionally skilled player. His reported handicap of 2.8 and impressive 250-yard drives put him in the upper echelon of amateur golfers, especially given his age of 78. It is highly unlikely that President Yoon could match Trump’s skill level, let alone enjoy a casual and competitive game with him. The scenario, instead, risks public embarrassment and ridicule -- especially from someone as famously condescending as Trump. Imagine a scenario where Yoon, struggling to keep up with Trump's game, becomes the subject of the former president's characteristic taunts or sarcastic remarks. Trump's reputation for blunt, unsparing commentary would make such an outcome possible and even likely. This raises the question: Why risk an avoidable diplomatic disaster over a game of golf? A deeper reflection suggests that golf is an interesting symbolic gesture but not the right vehicle for effective diplomacy with someone as unpredictable and despotic as Trump.

Instead, President Yoon would be better served by seeking alternative ways to build a relationship with Trump. Identifying a suitable approach involves examining how other leaders have navigated relationships with Trump. During his first term, several leaders managed to maintain a good relationship with the former US president, including Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jair Bolsonaro, Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson and Shinzo Abe. These leaders employed a mix of personal charisma, strategic alignment, and, sometimes, outright flattery. On the other hand, leaders like Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Malcolm Turnbull struggled, often finding themselves on the receiving end of Trump's ire. They could not understand the simple fact that Trump hates somebody who talks like traditional elites as they did.

Some patterns emerge among those who succeeded. Many were either authoritarian figures or charismatic leaders with a populist bent. Trump preferred strongmen, expressing admiration even for leaders like Putin and Kim Jong-un -- the other leaders, like Shinzo Abe, leveraged flattery to forge personal connections. However, leaders like Narendra Modi and South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in found ways to work with Trump while maintaining their dignity.

President Moon offers an especially instructive example. Despite facing challenges with Trump over defense cost-sharing and trade renegotiations, Moon found common ground through strategic cooperation on the North Korean issue. Leveraging the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics as a diplomatic platform, Moon successfully engaged Trump in collaborative efforts with North Korea, fostering a temporary but meaningful partnership. His ability to balance respect and self-respect set him apart as one of the few foreign leaders working effectively with Trump without compromising principles.

Given this context, President Yoon should consider seeking advice from President Moon. While South Korea’s current partisan politics make such collaboration seem impractical, it could yield substantial benefits for its foreign policy. Consulting Moon could provide immediate, actionable insights into handling Trump diplomatically, especially given Moon's unique experience managing Trump's mercurial tendencies. Establishing a bipartisan framework for foreign and security policy could strengthen South Korea's position on the global stage, underscoring the value of collaboration beyond party lines.

Moreover, this approach would send a strong signal of political maturity and unity. It would demonstrate that South Korea's leadership will rise above partisan divides for the nation's interests. Such a gesture would not only strengthen South Korea's hand in dealing with Trump but also enhance its credibility in the international arena. In contrast, focusing on short-term tactics like golf practice risks undermining both the president's image and the country's diplomatic standing.

Diplomacy demands a balance between a strong military and smart negotiation. No matter how intensive, golf practice will not secure South Korea's interests in its dealings with Trump. Instead, just an hour-long conversation with Moon could prove infinitely more valuable. Given Trump's history of consulting with Moon before meeting Kim Jong-un, it’s evident that Moon's understanding of Trump is unparalleled. This is not just about Trump. It is about crafting a coherent and effective diplomatic strategy that transcends personalities and addresses South Korea's broader challenges.

As Trump prepares for a splendid comeback, South Korea must also prepare. This preparation should not be based on gimmicks or symbolic gestures but on a deep understanding of Trump’s personality, priorities and patterns. By learning from past successes and failures, President Yoon can position South Korea as a strong, reliable partner to the United States, especially an unpredictable president in the Oval Office like Trump. And in this endeavor, the insights of former presidents like Mr. Moon Jae-in could prove indispensable.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.