Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes second child in Rome

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 09:39

Actor Song Joong-ki (Getty Images) Actor Song Joong-ki (Getty Images)

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter, in Rome.

"A beautiful princess was born very healthy," Song wrote on his official fan cafe Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of his newborn daughter's hand. "I will take good care of my family here before returning to the filming set."

The 39-year-old actor married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023 and welcomed a son in Rome in June of the same year.

He is currently filming the drama series "My Youth."

Song rose to prominence with his debut in the 2008 film *A Frozen Flower* and has starred in numerous hit dramas, including *Descendants of the Sun* (2016) and *Vincenzo* (2021). His most recent success was the 2022 drama *Reborn Rich.* (Yonhap)

