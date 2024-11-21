Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes second child in Rome

Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
3
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
4
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
-
6
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
7
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
8
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
9
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
10
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes second child in RomeBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 09:39
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter, in Rome.
"A beautiful princess was born very healthy," Song wrote on his official fan cafe Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of his newborn daughter's hand. "I will take good care of my family here before returning to the filming set."
The 39-year-old actor married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023 and welcomed a son in Rome in June of the same year.
He is currently filming the drama series "My Youth."
Song rose to prominence with his debut in the 2008 film *A Frozen Flower* and has starred in numerous hit dramas, including *Descendants of the Sun* (2016) and *Vincenzo* (2021). His most recent success was the 2022 drama *Reborn Rich.* (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine