[Korea Quiz] Webtoon

Webtoons are serialized web comics designed for mobile reading. Each episode typically takes around five or so minutes to read, making them accessible for readers on the go.

Originating in South Korea, webtoons differ from traditional print cartoons in that they are created exclusively for digital formats, featuring a vertical scrolling layout.

Webtoons are immensely popular in Korea, with 4 in 10 adults reading an average of 55 episodes annually, according to a survey by the Korean Publishers Association. Their accessibility has led to webtoon readers comprising 20 percent of daily readers.

Webtoons are also a treasure trove of stories that have helped the Korean Wave expand through new mediums.

As digital publishing lowers the entry barrier for creators, the South Korean webtoon industry constantly churns out new work, with over 900 titles so far adapted into streaming series, films, games, and books worldwide.

In particular, series with well-developed storylines, vivid characters, and large readerships have been successfully adapted into TV shows and movies.

Many popular Korean TV dramas trace their roots to webtoons, including titles you may recognize even if you’re unfamiliar with the originals. Hits like “Itaewon Class,” “Sweet Home,” and “True Beauty” all began as webtoons before their successful adaptations on streaming platforms.

More recent hits include “The 8 Show,” which aired on Netflix and is based on a webtoon about a twisted survival game, and “Doona!” featuring A-list actors like Bae Suzy and Yang Se-Jong in its adaptation. “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born,” a series currently airing on Tving and Disney+, is another adaptation of a webtoon series of the same name.

