Yoo Joon-sang inaugurated as head of Korea UN Volunteer Corps

President Yoo Joon-sang delivers his inaugural speech as the seventh president of the Korea UN Volunteer Corps on Tuesday. (Korea UN Volunteer Corps)

Yoo Joon-sang officially took office as the seventh president of the Korea UN Volunteer Corps on Tuesday, highlighting his vision to foster a culture of sharing and volunteering, aligned with the UN’s peace, development and human rights principles.

During his inaugural speech at a ceremony held at the Crest 72 Glass Hall in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Yoo outlined three key priorities: strengthening international cooperation, increasing participation and communication among youth and promoting sustainable volunteering initiatives.

“We will strengthen international cooperation and partnerships to pursue the UN's three major goals: world peace, development and human rights,” he stated.

The ceremony featured cultural performances, the appointment of vice presidents and ambassadors and the presentation of volunteer awards. Over 340 notable figures attended, including lawmakers, religious leaders and civic representatives, who expressed confidence in Yoo’s leadership. Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and other leaders offered congratulations through video messages.

Demonstrating his commitment to social service, Yoo plans to donate rice received in lieu of congratulatory wreaths to communities in need. He will also participate in a kimchi-making event to support local institutions.

Established in 1971, the Korea UN Volunteer Corps continues to champion the UN's three core values of peace, development and human rights while promoting a culture of volunteering and sharing through various welfare projects.