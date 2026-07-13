Cooler late June, delayed monsoon: Is Korea’s summer just warming up?

기사 요약: 예년보다 늦어진 장마의 영향으로 한국은 평년의 6월과 달리 비교적 선선한 날씨를 보이고 있다. 기온은 점차 오르고 있지만 아직 장마전선이 본격적으로 형성되지 않아, 당분간은 산발적인 소나기가 이어질 것으로 전망된다.

[1] Summer is in full swing in South Korea, but it doesn't feel like the late June most Koreans have come to expect.

in full swing: 한창 진행 중인, 절정에 접어든

[2] While temperatures are forecast to climb to 33 degrees Celsius in Seoul on Monday and exceed 30 degrees across much of the country's inland areas, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the muggy air that usually blankets the country this time of year has yet to take hold due to the delayed monsoon.

be forecast: 예보되다. (forecast: 예보하다)

exceed: 초과하다, 넘다

muggy: 후텁지근한

blanket: (담요로) 감싸다. 뒤덮다

take hold: 자리 잡다, 본격화되다

[3] Last year, the monsoon began on Jeju Island on June 12, reached the country's central and southern regions on June 19, and lasted until mid-July. This year, however, the seasonal rain front has yet to form, with only scattered showers falling in place of prolonged monsoon rainfall.

scattered: 산발적인, 산재한

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10791559