Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?

Participants attend a session at the K-Pop: Musical Production and Consumption conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, Friday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — At Yale University, K-pop is not just a global music phenomenon -- it is the subject of serious academic inquiry. During the recent two-day K-Pop: Musical Production and Consumption conference on Thursday and Friday, 160 participants gathered to explore the genre’s history, industry dynamics and cultural impact. Among them were students from one of Yale’s five K-pop-related courses, including a class taught by Grace Kao, an IBM professor of sociology and professor of ethnicity, race and migration.

With K-pop lectures now a staple at one of the world’s most prestigious universities, The Korea Herald set out to uncover what Yale students are learning about the genre, how they were introduced to its vibrant world and what they hope to gain from these classes.

Kao began teaching her K-pop seminar in spring 2021. Offered as part of a first-year program, the class is limited to 15 students.

“The class is titled ‘Race and Place in British New Wave, K-Pop and Beyond.’ It is about how popular music moves across national borders via technology and people,” Kao said. “It is also about how popular music reflects society and how governments regulate it or use it as a form of soft power.”

Students are required to watch 25 to 30 K-pop music videos weekly before class, analyzing their genre, historical context and connections to global music trends. Kao’s syllabus goes beyond popular contemporary idols like BTS, NewJeans and Stray Kids, delving into the works of legendary artists such as Cho Yong-pil, Kim Wan-sun and Lee Sun-hee.

“It is a seminar, so there is some lecture and also some discussion,” Kao said. “Students seem to love my passion for these two music genres (British New Wave and K-pop). They enjoy the guest speakers I include -- usually, I invite Dave Wakeling of The English Beat (1980s New Wave/ska group) to visit us via Zoom. I also invite someone from the K-pop industry to speak to them.”

The diversity of the students in Kao’s class is another noteworthy aspect.

While the majority are not ethnically Korean, there is a higher proportion of students of color -- Black, Latino and Asian -- than in Yale’s overall student body. More interestingly, not all students are K-pop fans, but many were introduced to the genre through friends during middle or high school, often with only limited knowledge of it.

“I honestly didn’t know very much about the K-pop genre or industry before the class, other than that the fans are very active and devoted to their favorite groups, which my friends had shown me,” said Brennan Ujda, 18.

“I was curious to learn about this genre and industry that my friends from high school had been such big fans of. I had never been a huge K-pop fan myself, so the class provided an opportunity to learn about that part of global pop culture and, more personally, my friends’ interests,” Ujda added.

Seventeen-year-old student Greta Garrison echoed similar sentiments, noting her limited exposure to K-pop before the course.

“In middle school and high school, I was one of the only Asian people in the class, and there was actually one other person,” Garrison said. “She and I bonded by listening to Asian music, and we would share our playlists on Spotify. We listened to some K-pop through that, and that was my only introduction.”

The class exceeded Garrison’s expectations, particularly in its detailed approach.

“I was expecting more of a broad overview of different types of music, but I think it’s really cool that we delve specifically into the New Wave genre and K-pop,” Garrison said. “It makes it a lot easier to see how different genres are related, and also how there can be big differences in fan bases and how music is received based on how it is marketed.”

For some students, the class offers a chance to connect their academic and personal interests.

“The main reason why I wanted to take this class is because I knew that as a medical student, I’m hoping to go to medical school, and I wanted to take a class where I could learn about culture while also being engaged in it,” said Teresa Lau, a first-year student studying molecular biology.

For 20-year-old student Zephyr Simus, who grew up in a Korean American household, the class provided an opportunity to explore his heritage.

“I had always been exposed to Korean pop music and media, but I never thought much about it,” Simus said. “This changed during my formative years in high school when I realized that K-pop and Korean media could help bridge the gap between my Korean and American sides. I decided to take professor Kao’s K-pop class because I thought it would allow me to learn more about Korean music, culture and its global influence.”

Students shared positive feedback about the course, noting the insights they gained into K-pop’s multifaceted nature.

“Throughout the class, I’ve learned about the trainee process, the various subcultures among fanbases, and the way companies and idols interact with both the Korean government and their fans,” Ujda said.

“As for what I’ve gained from this class, I definitely have that sense of community. Most of my friends growing up didn’t really listen to K-pop, so to see that everyone is engaged in K-pop -- not only for the music, but for the history and impact -- gives me a sense of belonging,” Lau said.

Simus noted how the course reshaped his understanding of the genre.

“My perception of K-pop before taking the class was that it was a form of music, originally derived from classic pop, that used bright visuals, dreamlike sets and bold dance moves to attract viewers,” Simus said.

“But after taking the class, I now realize that K-pop music -- taking inspiration from classic reggae, British New Wave and classic ska music -- is a style that blends visuals, soundscapes and dance moves to promote Korean culture to the world.”