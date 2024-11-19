Most Popular
German shephards and French poodles... What about Korean Jindo?
Jindo dogs, known for their loyalty and intelligence, deserve more than to be viewed just as guard dogs chained outside, say ownersBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 09:31
On a crisp autumn Sunday morning in Seoul’s World Cup Park, the air buzzed with excitement — and the occasional bark. Sixty Jindo dogs, Korea’s national breed, gathered for a one-of-a-kind parade.
The event, “Let’s Go for a Walk, Jindo” (literal translation), aimed to shift public perceptions of these loyal yet often misunderstood companions.
“It’s very difficult for Jindo dogs to live in Korea,” said Kim Eun-ho, the event’s organizer. She runs a Naver cafe for Jindo owners with around 2,000 members.
“They’ve been seen as dogs for meat or guard dogs chained outside factories. Even now, with more people adopting them as pets, they’re still subject to prejudice.”
‘Proud of my Jindo’
The parade, now in its fourth year, had a clear mission: to raise awareness that Jindo dogs are just like any other breed and deserve the same love and care as all other pets.
The Jindo, known for its loyalty, intelligence and agility, is a national treasure in South Korea, often regarded as a symbol of the country's pride and heritage. Originally bred on Jindo Island for hunting, the breed is famous for its remarkable sense of direction and ability to navigate difficult terrain. Jindos are highly respected for their strong bonds with their owners.
Yet, among today's pets, they are overshadowed by more fashionable breeds from overseas.
Kim described the culture around pets in Korea as narrow-minded, with a strong preference for small dogs. Maltese, Yorkshire Terriers, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians and Poodles are among the most popular breeds among Korean pet owners.
“Jindos can live in the city,” Kim said. “They’re not inherently aggressive, and this parade is a proof of that.”
“When I walk my dog, people often confront me,” said Kang Su-kyoung with her brindled Jindo named Kang Su-ho. “They try to pick fights and say things like, ‘Why would you walk such a large dog?’ or demand that I muzzle him. But Jindos aren’t breeds that require muzzles.”
In Korea, muzzles are mandatory for only five breeds classified as “aggressive” under the Animal Protection Act, including Dosa Mastiffs, pit bulls and Rottweilers.
To manage confrontations, Kang wears a body camera while walking her dog, she said.
Seo Ji-eun, who owns a white Jindo named Kkomi, echoed similar experiences.
“When I walk my dog alone, I face criticism. They often say things like, ‘Why would you bring out such a large dog?’”
A third-time participant in the parade, Seo noted that walking in a group creates a friendlier atmosphere.
“During the parade, people see them as cute and well-behaved,” she said.
Parade for change
At 10 a.m., the dogs were divided into eight groups, each led by a trainer from the Good Boy School, a dog training center that has supported the event since its inception.
“At the beginning, only 28 dogs participated. Now we have 60,” said Good Boy School CEO Ko Mi-jeong. “When a large number of dogs gather for a parade, safety is crucial. Our trainers ensure everything runs smoothly.”
For Jindo owners, the parade offered a rare opportunity to experience positive public reactions to the pups.
As the parade wound through the park, it coincided with a marathon. Participants occasionally paused to let runners pass, and the patient dogs earned admiration.
“Cute dogs! So well-behaved!” runners cheered.
Despite the parade having strict rules banning dogs socializing with others and sharing treats, the overall atmosphere was warm. Dogs kept a distance of 5-10 meters, with trainers stepping in if a dog became overly excited.
If a Jindo dog needed a break to calm down or take care of business, it was guided aside and then rejoined the group.
Following the parade, a light-hearted contest brought even more smiles.
It was less about competition and more about celebrating the bond between dogs and their owners.
The contest consisted of five categories: Best Dresser (for the most stylish dog), Best Takecare (focusing on the dog’s health and physique), Best Performance (highlighting ability to do tricks), Best Walking (evaluating walking etiquette) and Best Harmony (judging teamwork between dog and owner).
While no dogs pulled off jaw-dropping tricks, the audience nonetheless cheered enthusiastically, creating an atmosphere of encouragement.
“This is our first time doing this,” Kim said. “We’ve always seen participants dress up their dogs beautifully, so we wanted to create a space where they could really show them off. It’s not just about the outfits; we also wanted to highlight health and harmony between the dogs and their owners.”
