German shephards and French poodles... What about Korean Jindo?

Participants and their Jindo dogs take part in the "Let’s Go for a Walk, Jindo" parade at World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul. (Photo courtesy of Naver cafe "Let’s Go for a Walk, Jindo")

On a crisp autumn Sunday morning in Seoul’s World Cup Park, the air buzzed with excitement — and the occasional bark. Sixty Jindo dogs, Korea’s national breed, gathered for a one-of-a-kind parade.

The event, “Let’s Go for a Walk, Jindo” (literal translation), aimed to shift public perceptions of these loyal yet often misunderstood companions.

“It’s very difficult for Jindo dogs to live in Korea,” said Kim Eun-ho, the event’s organizer. She runs a Naver cafe for Jindo owners with around 2,000 members.

“They’ve been seen as dogs for meat or guard dogs chained outside factories. Even now, with more people adopting them as pets, they’re still subject to prejudice.”

‘Proud of my Jindo’

The parade, now in its fourth year, had a clear mission: to raise awareness that Jindo dogs are just like any other breed and deserve the same love and care as all other pets.

The Jindo, known for its loyalty, intelligence and agility, is a national treasure in South Korea, often regarded as a symbol of the country's pride and heritage. Originally bred on Jindo Island for hunting, the breed is famous for its remarkable sense of direction and ability to navigate difficult terrain. Jindos are highly respected for their strong bonds with their owners.

Yet, among today's pets, they are overshadowed by more fashionable breeds from overseas.

Kim described the culture around pets in Korea as narrow-minded, with a strong preference for small dogs. Maltese, Yorkshire Terriers, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians and Poodles are among the most popular breeds among Korean pet owners.

“Jindos can live in the city,” Kim said. “They’re not inherently aggressive, and this parade is a proof of that.”