KG Mobility’s Tivoli hits 300,000 units sold in Korea

KG Mobility’s compact SUV Tivoli has surpassed 300,000 units sold in South Korea, with its global cumulative sales exceeding 420,000 units since its debut in 2015.

The Tivoli has gained traction for its affordability, practical designs and consistent updates, making it a popular choice for first-time SUV buyers and young drivers.

In its first year, the car captured 54.7 percent of the domestic compact SUV market, which grew from 28,000 units in 2014 to more than 82,000 units by 2015.

As of October this year, the Tivoli has sold 300,186 units in Korea and 126,076 abroad. Exports to Europe made up almost 90 percent of overseas sales.

The model is now exported to 35 countries, including markets in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The Tivoli’s affordability, with a starting price of around 18 million won ($13,500), has been key to its appeal. Over the years, KGM said it has introduced updates such as powertrain diversification, advanced driver assistance systems and a 4WD model to maintain its competitiveness.

“The Tivoli has become an icon of compact SUVs thanks to our customers,” a KG Mobility official said. “We will continue innovating to ensure its global appeal and steady market presence.”