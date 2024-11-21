[Herald Interview] Korea Expressway CEO leads push to export Korean road expertise globally

Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu leads a virtual overseas business strategy meeting with employees in August to discuss the company’s global expansion goals amid a slowdown in the domestic construction market. (Korea Expressway Corp.) Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu leads a virtual overseas business strategy meeting with employees in August to discuss the company’s global expansion goals amid a slowdown in the domestic construction market. (Korea Expressway Corp.)

Faced with a slowdown in South Korea’s domestic construction market, Korea Expressway Corp. is looking overseas to fuel its future growth. In a conversation with The Korea Herald, CEO Ham Jin-gyu outlined how the state-run organization is expanding into international markets to meet the growing demand for road infrastructure expertise, from construction to long-term operation and maintenance. “For us, overseas business is not just an option -- it’s a necessity,” Ham said. “The construction market in South Korea is shrinking, but many countries around the world need modern infrastructure and advanced road management systems. This is where KEC can make a real difference.” KEC, which oversees more than 5,000 kilometers of highways in South Korea, is leveraging its decades of experience to secure large-scale projects in countries like Turkey, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh. But it’s not just about building roads. The company’s expertise in maintaining and operating highways is attracting attention from both developing and developed nations, where keeping road networks in top shape is just as important as building them. Big wins in Turkey and Central Asia KEC’s success abroad is already evident in several flagship projects. One of the largest is the Nakkas-Basaksehir section of the Northern Marmara Highway in Turkey. This project, valued at 2.1 trillion won ($1.5 billion), is a key achievement for KEC. The company is not only investing in the construction, but will also manage and maintain the highway for 15 years after it’s built. “This is a huge step for us,” Ham said. “We’re showing that we can deliver a full package -- investment, construction and long-term operation. That’s a model we want to replicate in other markets.”

Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu (far right) joins officials to inaugurate Kazakhstan’s Big Almaty Ring Road in June last year. (Korea Expressway Corp.) Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu (far right) joins officials to inaugurate Kazakhstan’s Big Almaty Ring Road in June last year. (Korea Expressway Corp.)

Another milestone is the Big Almaty Ring Road in Kazakhstan. Opened in 2023, the 66-kilometer highway is part of a public-private partnership where KEC is responsible for O&M until 2039, a deal worth 161.2 billion won. Closer to South Asia, KEC has also been involved in high-profile projects in Bangladesh, including the Padma Multipurpose Bridge and the N8 Highway. These projects, which span 20 kilometers and 55 kilometers, respectively, are vital transportation links for the country and are being maintained by KEC under five-year agreements. “These aren’t just business deals -- they’re opportunities to share South Korea’s expertise with countries that are still developing their infrastructure,” Ham explained. “At the same time, they’re opening doors for other Korean companies, especially those with cutting-edge intelligent transportation systems, to enter new markets.” Building partnerships, breaking barriers Ham sees his role as CEO as more than just signing contracts. He has personally traveled to project sites and held high-level meetings to open doors for KEC. “To succeed globally, we need strong partnerships,” he said. “I’ve met with officials from countries like Ukraine, Ghana and Mauritius to discuss future projects. We’ve also built relationships with Korean organizations like the Export-Import Bank of Korea to support these efforts.”

Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu (center) inspects the Mauritius bridge project site. (Korea Expressway Corp.) Korea Expressway Corp. CEO Ham Jin-gyu (center) inspects the Mauritius bridge project site. (Korea Expressway Corp.)