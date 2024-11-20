Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Cho Yeo-jeong reflects on her role in erotic thriller 'Hidden Face'
'Parasite' star returns to the silver screen in 'master of eroticism' Kim Dae-woo’s new workBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 14:14
Actor Cho Yeo-jeong returns to the silver screen in director Kim Dae-woo’s latest mystery thriller, “Hidden Face,” marking her first film since the global phenomenon “Parasite” (2019).
In “Hidden Face,” Cho plays Soo-yeon, a cellist who becomes trapped in a hidden, dungeon-like room, only to witness her fiance, Seong-jin (played by Song Seung-heon), having an affair with her younger colleague, Mi-joo (Park Ji-hyun). Locked inside, Soo-yeon’s fury manifests in desperate attempts to be noticed as her banging on the wall goes unheard by those in the house.
Reflecting on her intense acting, Cho described the physically demanding role as “naturally painful and exhausting,” revealing that she sustained numerous bruises during the shooting. “Filming action scenes with props like glass and pipes was incredibly challenging. It made me admire action actors even more,” she said during an interview with reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.
According to Cho, Soo-yeon was far from an easy character to play. Initially portrayed as naive, testing the love of her fiance, Soo-yeon’s darker, possessive and destructive tendencies emerge as the plot progresses.
“Soo-yeon is an egoist and a narcissist,” the 43-year-old actor explained. “I really thought deeply about how someone like her would speak and act when preparing for the role.”
“Soo-yeon ends up in a very unusual situation. My goal was to immerse the audience so deeply into the story that they wouldn’t question the plausibility of the events.”
“Hidden Face” is Cho’s third work with director Kim Dae-woo, following "The Servant” (2010) and “Obsessed” (2014). Cho recounted how Kim sent her the script without any prior discussion, which she interpreted as an invitation to join the project.
“I immediately wanted to do it,” she admitted. “But I was also concerned about whether I could portray Soo-yeon in a way that would resonate with audiences. The director’s trust in me felt like a huge responsibility, almost like homework. I felt a strong drive to bring out something truly unique in this character.”
The film also marks Cho’s first major role since “Parasite,” which not only garnered international acclaim but also won her the Best Actress award at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
Reflecting on the film’s success, Cho described it as both an inspiration and a weight on her shoulders.
“‘Parasite’ felt like both a blessing and a burden,” she said. “It was an incredible experience, but my focus has always been on personal growth as an actress. My goal is to give my best every day so that I have no regrets and can be proud of my work.”
“Hidden Face” opened in theaters Wednesday.
