[Herald Interview] Cho Yeo-jeong reflects on her role in erotic thriller 'Hidden Face'

Cho Yeo-jeong playes Soo-yeon, a cellist who becomes trapped in a hidden room in “Hidden Face.” (NEW)

Actor Cho Yeo-jeong returns to the silver screen in director Kim Dae-woo’s latest mystery thriller, “Hidden Face,” marking her first film since the global phenomenon “Parasite” (2019).

In “Hidden Face,” Cho plays Soo-yeon, a cellist who becomes trapped in a hidden, dungeon-like room, only to witness her fiance, Seong-jin (played by Song Seung-heon), having an affair with her younger colleague, Mi-joo (Park Ji-hyun). Locked inside, Soo-yeon’s fury manifests in desperate attempts to be noticed as her banging on the wall goes unheard by those in the house.

Reflecting on her intense acting, Cho described the physically demanding role as “naturally painful and exhausting,” revealing that she sustained numerous bruises during the shooting. “Filming action scenes with props like glass and pipes was incredibly challenging. It made me admire action actors even more,” she said during an interview with reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.

According to Cho, Soo-yeon was far from an easy character to play. Initially portrayed as naive, testing the love of her fiance, Soo-yeon’s darker, possessive and destructive tendencies emerge as the plot progresses.

“Soo-yeon is an egoist and a narcissist,” the 43-year-old actor explained. “I really thought deeply about how someone like her would speak and act when preparing for the role.”

“Soo-yeon ends up in a very unusual situation. My goal was to immerse the audience so deeply into the story that they wouldn’t question the plausibility of the events.”