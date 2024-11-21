Home

Court decides against live broadcast of opposition leader's sentencing hearing

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 11:16

    • Link copied

Lee Jae-myung (center), the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, responds to reporters' questions after receiving a suspended one-year prison sentence for election law violations, at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday. (Yonhap) Lee Jae-myung (center), the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, responds to reporters' questions after receiving a suspended one-year prison sentence for election law violations, at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday. (Yonhap)

A local court on Thursday decided against broadcasting live opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's upcoming sentencing hearing for allegedly suborning perjury.

The Seoul Central District Court said it decided against broadcasting the sentencing scheduled for next Monday after considering the "legal benefits."

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party is set to be sentenced on charges of suborning a secretary of a former Seongnam mayor to make false court testimony in his favor in a 2018 election law violation case involving him.

The ruling People Power Party had requested the sentencing be broadcast live, while the DP had opposed it as a violation of human rights.

The same court also decided against the live broadcast of Lee's previous sentencing hearing held last Friday in a separate election law violation case. (Yonhap)

