Tattoo regrets? This doctor will make your ink invisible -- while you sleep

At a gathering of people with striking facial and body tattoos, a middle-aged man wearing fake tattoo sleeves attempts to blend in.

That’s Dr. Park Young-soo, filming for his popular YouTube channel at the Korea Tattoo Convention in Seoul, a major event for tattoo artists in South Korea. He’s there to learn about the latest trends and interact with people from the opposite side of his profession -- removing tattoos.

Every day, he meets people who regret their tattoos and seek removal. On his Korean-language YouTube channel, the doctor shares his patients' stories with their consent.

His message is simple: Think carefully before getting one.

“After all,” he said during an interview, “a tattoo creates a permanent scar.”

Undoing body art, stigma along with it

To be clear, he’s not advising against getting tattoos at all, but he knows intimately the disproportionate pain, time and cost involved in removing a tattoo compared to getting one.

Once you get a tattoo, removing it can be significantly more painful and expensive than the initial process. It can take over a year and complete removal is not always possible.

For instance, removing a tattoo the size of a business card costs approximately 220,000 won ($164) per session. Typically, around 10 sessions are required over two to three years, totaling about 2.2 million won. Even after all these sessions, the tattoo may not be completely erased, though it will have significantly faded.

Some patients believe that if they undergo enough removal treatments, their tattoos will be completely removed, but that’s not true, Park said.

"There is a limit to how much the ink can be removed. Once treatment reaches a certain point, it no longer brings change," he said.

"If a patient has tattoos with heavy ink and many colors, like Japanese 'irezumi' or old-school designs, and they want them entirely removed, I have to refuse," he added. "I can't meet their expectations."

Why do people want to remove them in the first place?

Although perceptions toward people with tattoos have been changing in the country, especially among younger generations, there is still a widespread prejudice in more conservative areas of society.

Some people find that older family members, workplaces and others still associate tattoos with rebellious behavior or gang affiliations. Due to that, many of his patients decide to undergo the removal process when applying for jobs or considering marriage.

One of his typical patient interview videos features a woman who, as a teenager, got a tattoo covering her left thigh. Now an adult, she struggles with the social stigma associated with such a prominent tattoo.

She says she feels uncomfortable wearing shorts in daily life. When she walks by, people openly stare, and she can feel their piercing gazes. Some even look at her as if they have seen something they should not have. In public bathhouses, older women click their tongues in disapproval.

Park also shared the story of a female patient who decided to get her design removed out of concern for her daughter, who was about to start kindergarten. Although she was proud of her tattoos, she didn't want her child to risk any chance of facing prejudice from mothers of other kids who might still hold negative views of those with tattoos.

Another patient studied abroad for many years and had a tattoo on the back of his neck. It was not an issue when he worked in the financial industry overseas, but when he returned to Korea's conservative financial industry, his Korean boss said made him appear unprofessional.

Before Park began removing tattoos, Park admits he himself held similar biases. But after meeting many of his clients, he realized his assumptions were not true.

"Most people I've met didn't lead the kind of lives I had imagined. They lived ordinary lives. Many could even be described as 'elites,'" he said.

Most people get tattoos for no big reason, he continued.

"It is not like they hung out with bad kids when they were young. They just did it because their friends did it or because it seemed cool."