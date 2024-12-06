Yoon, Han meet before impeachment vote

The ruling People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon is seen at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon are rumored to have met Friday afternoon before the National Assembly impeachment vote scheduled Saturday.

According to news reports, Yoon and Han are to meet at the presidential residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul later on Friday to discuss the aftermath of Yoon's declaration of martial law earlier this week.

Also attending the meeting were Yoon's Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party, according to reports. Yoon's office was not immediately available for comment.

Han reportedly told party lawmakers at a closed-door meeting later on Friday that Yoon failed to convince Han that the president does not deserve to be, in Han's words, "suspended from his position."

Han was also told that "now is not the right time," when he asked Yoon to open up about his sudden decision to declare martial law given that days have now passed, according to a news report by local daily Chosun Ilbo.

On Friday morning, Han demanded that Yoon be suspended from his post immediately, hinting at the possibility that his party lawmakers might vote in favor of the impeachment motion.

Han said he had obtained information indicating that on the night Yoon declared martial law, the president had ordered intelligence agencies to arrest an undisclosed number of lawmakers on the grounds they were "anti-state forces" and detain them in the Gwacheon detention facility.

They last met in a closed-door meeting at the presidential office on Wednesday.