Allies’ top diplomats hold talks as US rebukes Yoon’s martial law decree

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul at the Department of State in Washington on Oct. 31, 2024. (US State Department)

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held their first discussions on Friday since President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden and short-lived declaration of martial law, as the Biden administration has openly questioned its legitimacy in light of individual rights and liberties and voiced sharp criticism.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed domestic developments following Yoon's martial law declaration and exchanged views on the Korea-US relationship during their phone call, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The statements of Seoul and Washington emphasize different things, however.

The US welcomed the lifting of martial law but shifted its emphasis to the role of the National Assembly.

"Blinken expressed deep concerns about the declaration of martial law in the ROK and welcomed the lifting of martial law following a unanimous vote at the National Assembly," the US State Department issued a statement on Thursday (local time) attributed to spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"The Secretary conveyed his confidence in the democratic resilience of the ROK during this period, and noted he expects the ROK’s democratic process to prevail," the statement read, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

The US statement emphasized the alliance's enduring strength and its commitment to standing with the Korean people, framing it as support for the country as a whole rather than backing the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

"Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed that our commitment to the Alliance remains ironclad, and that the American people stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the Republic of Korea and will continue to do so in the face of any provocations or threats to the Alliance," the statement read.

However, South Korea's Foreign Ministry underscored that Blinken and Cho “reaffirmed the US' unwavering support for South Korea's democracy and the Korea-US alliance” in its separate statement, adding both "agreed to maintain close communication at all levels between Korea and the US moving forward."

Cho also met with US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Thursday afternoon to "offer a detailed account of the developments in the days following the declaration of martial law," according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

The US Embassy in Seoul has suspended its consular operations, including interviews for visas and passports since Wednesday.