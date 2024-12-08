Home

[Breaking] Prime minister, ruling party leader to release joint public statement

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 10:10

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, shakes hands with People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon during their meeting at the prime minister's residence in Seoul on Saturday. Yonhap Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, shakes hands with People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon during their meeting at the prime minister's residence in Seoul on Saturday. Yonhap

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon will release a joint public statement after holding a second meeting in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's decree of martial law late Tuesday, the prime minister's office said Sunday.

Though the agenda of the meeting has yet to be announced, observers say that various scenarios that could lessen Yoon's grip on his constitutional power will be discussed.

The prime minister will convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at 2 p.m. after releasing the joint statement, officials said.

The two previously met ahead of the National Assembly's failed impeachment vote against Yoon and agreed to closely communicate and oversee the economic issues concerning the people’s livelihoods.

Han Duck-soo would serve as the country’s leader in an acting capacity if the president resigned.

