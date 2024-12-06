SNU med profs urge Yoon's impeachment

Most Popular
SNU med profs urge Yoon's impeachmentBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:24
Amid growing calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol to be suspended, the emergency medical professors at Seoul National University and Seoul National University Hospital on Friday were set to hold a press conference at the school at 2 p.m. to urge Yoon's impeachment.
This marks the first action among the medical circles calling for the unpopular president's impeachment.
"Dear South Korean citizens, are you not afraid that the martial law declaration grants the president the power to wield violence (on us)?" they said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the professors also criticized the decree issued by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, which stipulated that all medical professionals, including striking junior doctors, "must resume their duties within 48 hours," stressing that it "shakes the foundations of democracy."
