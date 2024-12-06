Home

SNU med profs urge Yoon's impeachment

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:24

Japanese newspapers feature South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law U-turn on their front pages on Thursday. (Yonhap) Japanese newspapers feature South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law U-turn on their front pages on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Amid growing calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol to be suspended, the emergency medical professors at Seoul National University and Seoul National University Hospital on Friday were set to hold a press conference at the school at 2 p.m. to urge Yoon's impeachment.

This marks the first action among the medical circles calling for the unpopular president's impeachment.

"Dear South Korean citizens, are you not afraid that the martial law declaration grants the president the power to wield violence (on us)?" they said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the professors also criticized the decree issued by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, which stipulated that all medical professionals, including striking junior doctors, "must resume their duties within 48 hours," stressing that it "shakes the foundations of democracy."

