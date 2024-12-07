[Breaking] Yoon says will entrust state affairs to ruling party

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday apologized to the South Korean people for the public concern he caused by declaring martial law.

In a televised address to the nation, he said he would entrust the running of the country to the ruling party and the government.

Yoon also promised that there would not be another declaration of martial law.

"I imposed martial law at 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 and ordered troops to leave and lifted it in a Cabinet meeting at around 1 a.m. Wednesday after the parliament voted to lift it," he said.

The times mentioned are different from the actual ones in the event. Yoon declared martial law at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday and lifted it six hours later.

"My decision to declare martial law has stemmed from desperation as a leader of this country. But I caused the people anxiety and discomfort in the process, for which I am deeply sorry," he said.

"I apologize to the South Korean people."

He added that he would not seek to avoid political, legal responsibility for the martial law declaration.

He bowed at the end of his brief address.

Saturday's address came four days after Yoon made a shock announcement he was declaring martial law.