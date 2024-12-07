Main opposition says will file impeachment motion against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Saturday said it would file an impeachment motion against Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, accusing him of involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law this week.

The party’s senior spokesperson Cho Seung-rae confirmed the plan during an interview with MBC Radio, saying, “We are planning to propose an impeachment bill today against Minister Lee Sang-min.”

A day earlier, the liberal party’s senior party leader Kim Min-seok urged an immediate action on the minister, alleging that he “conspired to plan the illegal martial law, distorted the proceedings of a Cabinet meeting to approve such a matter and defended the illegal martial law.”

Kim also raised possibility of another attempt to declare martial law and demanded Lee's authority under South Korea's Martial Law Act to be stripped away.

The act designates that only the ministers of defense and interior are eligible to recommend martial law to the president, though it was not Lee but former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun who had proposed the martial law declaration to Yoon. With Kim having recently resigned, Lee is now the sole cabinet member with that power.

While Democratic Party says it will impeach Lee, it has yet to decide whether it will table the motion at Saturday’s plenary session, where vote for President Yoon’s impeachment will take place.

Under South Korea’s impeachment process, the National Assembly must vote between 24 and 72 hours after the motion is formally submitted.

This will be Lee’s second time facing possibility of impeachment. In February 2023, the National Assembly voted to impeach Lee for his handling of the Itaewon crowd crush. His impeachment was later dismissed by the Constitutional Court in July. Lee resumed his ministerial duties following the court’s decision.