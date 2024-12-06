Who is Han Dong-hoon? A key player in Korea’s presidential impeachment drama

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, once President Yoon Suk Yeol’s staunchest ally, has called for the swift suspension of Yoon’s duties amid ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Han’s shift in stance could decisively shape South Korea’s political landscape.

At a Supreme Council meeting that captured nationwide attention on Friday morning, Han made a statement, asserting that it is necessary for the president to “promptly cease” performing his duties.

Han said that he changed his position after discovering that President Yoon had ordered the arrest of key political figures during the martial law declaration, labeling them as anti-state forces.

This marked a significant reversal for Han, who less than 24 hours earlier had opposed the impeachment motion put forth by the opposition. His remarks have fed speculation that a number of ruling party lawmakers could vote in favor of the motion to impeach the president.

The motion needs 200 votes to pass -- two-thirds of the National Assembly -- meaning that eight ruling party lawmakers need to vote in line with the opposition bloc’s 192.

Han’s unexpected shift in stance has drawn intense attention, given his longstanding association with President Yoon. A career prosecutor for over two decades, Han has been a prominent figure in South Korean politics, known for his sharp legal acumen and involvement in major corruption investigations.

Who is Han?

After graduating from Seoul National University’s School of Law, Han joined the judiciary in 1995 and quickly rose through the ranks, handling high-profile cases such as the SK Group accounting scandal and the Lone Star stock manipulation case. He played a pivotal role during a massive corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye and the arrest of Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

As Yoon rose to the highest positions in the prosecution -- the head of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and later as the Prosecutor General -- during the Moon Jae-in administration, Han rose with him.

Under Yoon's leadership at the prosecution, Han was appointed to key roles, such as the third deputy chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and anti-corruption and major crimes chief at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.

In 2022, Han transitioned from law to politics, becoming Minister of Justice under Yoon’s administration. His confrontational exchanges with opposition lawmakers in parliamentary sessions earned him a loyal following among right-wing voters.

Last year, Han stepped into a more direct political role as interim leader of the People Power Party following the resignation of Kim Gi-hyeon. Though he faced setbacks, resigning after the party’s defeat in the general election, Han re-entered the political arena and was elected party leader again in July.

"Yesterday, I said I would work to prevent this impeachment motion from passing to avoid harm to the people and supporters caused by unprepared chaos. However, considering newly revealed facts, I have concluded that the swift suspension of President Yoon's duties is necessary to protect Korea and its people,” Han said, signaling his willingness to prioritize institutional stability over political alliances.