[Breaking] Yoon to deliver address to nation

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 09:19

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Nov. 7 (Getty Images) President Yoon Suk Yeol on Nov. 7 (Getty Images)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver an address to the nation at 10 a.m. Saturday, four days after he declared martial law Tuesday.

