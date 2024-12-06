President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummets to 13%: Gallup Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummeted to 13 percent after his short-lived martial law declaration, down by 6 percentage points from a week before, a poll by Gallup Korea showed Friday.

Within a week, the approval rating during the period between Wednesday and Thursday fell by 3 percentage points from 16 percent as of Tuesday.

This brought the conservative President's popularity to a new low, breaking the previous record of 17 percent, recorded in the first week of November.