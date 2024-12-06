Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea faces unprecedented turmoil in aftermath of Yoon's martial law

    South Korea faces unprecedented turmoil in aftermath of Yoon's martial law
  2. 2

    Why did President Yoon Suk Yeol resort to martial law?

    Why did President Yoon Suk Yeol resort to martial law?
  3. 3

    Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote looms large

    Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote looms large
  4. 4

    Impeachment motion to be voted on Saturday

    Impeachment motion to be voted on Saturday
  5. 5

    South Korean journalists condemn Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law

    South Korean journalists condemn Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law
  1. 6

    'I'm sorry': Soldier mobilized by martial law seen apologizing to citizens

    'I'm sorry': Soldier mobilized by martial law seen apologizing to citizens
  2. 7

    How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios

    How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios
  3. 8

    In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview

    In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview
  4. 9

    Yoon aides, Cabinet members offer to resign

    Yoon aides, Cabinet members offer to resign
  5. 10

    The six-hour shambles that showed Korean democracy's strength

    The six-hour shambles that showed Korean democracy's strength
피터빈트

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummets to 13%: Gallup Korea

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:20

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plummeted to 13 percent after his short-lived martial law declaration, down by 6 percentage points from a week before, a poll by Gallup Korea showed Friday.

Within a week, the approval rating during the period between Wednesday and Thursday fell by 3 percentage points from 16 percent as of Tuesday.

This brought the conservative President's popularity to a new low, breaking the previous record of 17 percent, recorded in the first week of November.

More from Headlines