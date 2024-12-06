1st open support of Yoon impeachment from ruling party lawmaker

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae became the first from the ruling People Power Party to back removing President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, after Han Dong-hoon, the party chair, spoke in support of impeachment earlier Friday.

The six-time lawmaker told reporters on this day Yoon declaring martial law was “unconstitutional and illegal,” and that the impeachment bill against the president should be put to vote as soon as possible.

Han said Yoon “needs to be stopped from exercising his presidential powers promptly.” The ruling party leader said he has evidence of Yoon ordering the military to arrest politicians after he declared martial law.

Han and the Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung are to meet on an Yoon impeachment vote later Friday.