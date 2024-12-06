Impeachment vote set at 5 p.m. Saturday: Democratic Party

Lamakers of the main opposition parties hold a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Friday announced the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote at 5 p.m. on Saturday, two hours before the original timeline.

Rep. Park Seong-jun of the main opposition pointed out the decision was made in regards to the possible People Power Party’s strategy to postpone the voting procedures, according to local news reports on Friday night.

South Korea’s six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea, tabled the motion to impeach the president at the National Assembly plenary session at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The voting for the impeachment motion needs to take place at least 24 hours after the plenary session and not more than 72 hours afterward, meaning the vote would have to take place between 12:50 a.m. on Friday and 12:50 a.m. on Sunday.