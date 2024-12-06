Impeachment vote set at 5 p.m. Saturday: Democratic Party

Most Popular
-
6
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
7
Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify
-
8
Assembly passes motion to impeach state audit chief, top prosecutors
-
9
Ruling party to vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment bill; Leader demands Yoon quit party
-
10
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
Impeachment vote set at 5 p.m. Saturday: Democratic PartyBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 21:23
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Friday announced the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote at 5 p.m. on Saturday, two hours before the original timeline.
Rep. Park Seong-jun of the main opposition pointed out the decision was made in regards to the possible People Power Party’s strategy to postpone the voting procedures, according to local news reports on Friday night.
South Korea’s six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea, tabled the motion to impeach the president at the National Assembly plenary session at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.
The voting for the impeachment motion needs to take place at least 24 hours after the plenary session and not more than 72 hours afterward, meaning the vote would have to take place between 12:50 a.m. on Friday and 12:50 a.m. on Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
-
Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?