Culture Ministry seeks to ease tourism concerns

A foreign tourist observes a rally calling for the resignation and impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Culture Ministry has sought to ease concerns about tourism safety in South Korea following a brief six-hour martial law declaration on Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shared an official document Thursday with the Korea Tourism Organization, Korea Tourism Association, Korea Association of Travel Agents, and other local travel organizations, confirming that diplomatic notes had been sent to foreign embassies to ensure travelers of their safety.

“Daily life in South Korea remains unchanged. Travel and economic activities are unaffected, and travel advisories are unnecessary,” the Culture Ministry stated in a press statement quoting the diplomatic note.

The ministry emphasized that tourist destinations and attractions across the country are operating as usual. It also announced efforts to enhance travelers’ safety and convenience through KTO’s Korea Travel Helpline (1330), which provides telephone and real-time chat assistance.

Jang Mi-ran, the second vice minister of culture, sports, and tourism, held additional meetings with local tourism organizations to address challenges and gather suggestions from industry stakeholders.

While overseas tourists and prospective travelers have expressed some concerns about the situation in South Korea, there have been no significant changes to travel patterns so far.

“No major changes were identified on Tuesday and Wednesday. We did not have any guests expressing extreme anxiety over the martial law declaration,” a Park Hyatt Seoul official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

A Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel official also confirmed that there were no sudden cancellations or adjustments to travel schedules.

“The hotel had no serious situation as well,” the official said.

Korea Tour Net, a local travel agency catering to inbound tourists, reported no cancellations as of Wednesday.

“However, we are closely monitoring the aftermath of the martial law declaration, as political issues can significantly influence the tourism sector,” a Korea Tour Net official said.

Another travel agency, in condition of anonymity, mentioned receiving inquiries from tourists seeking updates on the situation but said that all travel schedules remain intact.