Agriculture minister apologizes for attending Yoon’s Cabinet meeting for martial law declaration

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 14:12

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryeong (left) attends the Ministers' Meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryeong (left) attends the Ministers' Meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong on Friday expressed deep regret over her attending a Cabinet meeting convened by President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday night to discuss martial law declaration.

“If I had known about the agenda, I wouldn’t have attended the meeting. I feel deeply sorry to the public,” Song told reporters after a meeting at the government complex in Sejong.

“I was both confused and deeply concerned about (martial law declaration). I didn’t agree to it,” she said, adding that “The meeting was not about asking the opinions of Cabinet members.”

On Tuesday, the minister said she was visiting Ulsan to hold a policy meeting with Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min. After receiving a call from the presidential office, she said she arrived at the Seoul airport around 9:30 p.m. and attended the Cabinet meeting at 10:10 p.m.

Amid speculations that Yoon may be considering declaring a second martial law declaration, Song flatly denied the possibility, saying “That’s impossible and I’m absolutely opposed to it. I wouldn't participant in any meeting to discuss the issue.”

