Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration

The CMHRK's head Im Tae-hoon (left) speaks on Friday at the center's office in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean rights group the Center for Military Human Rights Korea revealed Friday that it has obtained proof that President Yoon Suk Yeol is preparing to impose martial law again in the near future.

South Korea's Army commanders were ordered to stand by for an emergency call-up as the Army imposed a temporary ban on leave until Sunday, according to the military human rights group, without disclosing the names of the commanders that it suspects had received such instructions.

This indication of Army bases maintaining an emergency readiness posture despite the lifting of the martial law Wednesday signals that the military is open to emergency deployment for a second martial law declaration, the group claimed.

"Yoon might carry on a riskier bet to gamble on the state affairs," it claimed. "The declaration of martial law remains to be seen as a valid option for Yoon."

Meanwhile, Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, senior spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, told reporters Friday morning that the party's 170 lawmakers would "not leave the National Assembly from today," given that the party is being warned of chances of the second martial law imposition.

The South Korean Army denied the group's accusation, saying it had not imposed a ban on leave at any point this week.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party unveiled plans to put the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol to vote at the National Assembly at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The impeachment motion was filed Wednesday and was reported to the plenary session Thursday morning.

Yoon declared martial law at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. It has been in place from 11 p.m. until around 4:30 a.m. the next day.