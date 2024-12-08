[Breaking] Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority

Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested for insurrection by advising conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law, according to the prosecution on Sunday. He is the first person to be arrest in connection with the six-hour martial law crisis in South Korea.

The prosecution's special investigation headquarters put Kim under emergency arrest and had his phone confiscated, as the 65-year-old is suspected of instigating violence to subvert national power, abusing his authority and obstructing others from exercising rights.

Kim voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to get interrogated at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kim, along with other Cabinet members, offered to resign Wednesday as Yoon lifted martial law in the morning. Yoon on Thursday accepted the resignation of Kim, who was facing impeachment vote and hearing at the National Assembly.