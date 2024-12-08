[Breaking] Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority

Most Popular
-
1
[Latest Updates] Impeachment vote scrapped
-
2
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
3
Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head
-
4
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
-
5
President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
-
6
Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
-
7
Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?
-
8
Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
-
9
Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
-
10
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
[Breaking] Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authorityBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 08:29
Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested for insurrection by advising conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law, according to the prosecution on Sunday. He is the first person to be arrest in connection with the six-hour martial law crisis in South Korea.
The prosecution's special investigation headquarters put Kim under emergency arrest and had his phone confiscated, as the 65-year-old is suspected of instigating violence to subvert national power, abusing his authority and obstructing others from exercising rights.
Kim voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to get interrogated at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Kim, along with other Cabinet members, offered to resign Wednesday as Yoon lifted martial law in the morning. Yoon on Thursday accepted the resignation of Kim, who was facing impeachment vote and hearing at the National Assembly.
More from Headlines
-
Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
-
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
Who are the ruling party lawmakers who voted on Yoon's impeachment?