[Breaking] Prosecution forms special probe unit for Yoon's martial law

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:59

The prosecution said Friday it had formed a special investigation unit to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. The unit will be led by Park Se-hyun, chief prosecutor of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, the office said.

The police, meanwhile, said they had assigned some 120 investigators to probe the case, separately from the prosecution.

