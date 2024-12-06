[Breaking] Prosecution forms special probe unit for Yoon's martial law

Most Popular
[Breaking] Prosecution forms special probe unit for Yoon's martial lawBy Cho Chung-un
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:59
The prosecution said Friday it had formed a special investigation unit to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. The unit will be led by Park Se-hyun, chief prosecutor of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, the office said.
The police, meanwhile, said they had assigned some 120 investigators to probe the case, separately from the prosecution.
