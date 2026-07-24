Chinese actress Tang Wei, the wife of South Korean film director Kim Tae-yong, has given birth to the couple's second child, a baby boy, according to local reports quoting her aide on Thursday.

The person close to Tang confirmed that the actor recently delivered a son, Yonhap reported.

Tang, 47, announced the birth herself a day earlier on social media, sharing a photo of the family of four holding hands. It was not known when she actually delivered the child.

In the post, she quoted her 10-year-old daughter, Summer, as saying, "We're beginning our journey as a family of four with 'Foal,'" referring to the baby by his prenatal nickname.

Tang and Kim, 57, met while working together on Kim's 2010 romance film "Late Autumn," in which Tang starred.

The couple married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016.