[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader

President Yoon Suk Yeol will step back from state affairs, including diplomacy, as the ruling party and the Cabinet pursue his "early resignation," ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon said Sunday.

"President Yoon will not be involved in handling state affairs, including diplomacy, even before his resignation," Han said in a public statement jointly released with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The statement was released in connection with the second meeting between the ruling party leader and the prime minister held Sunday in response to Yoon's martial law decree late Tuesday.

Han told reporters the previous day that the ruling party seeks to “pursue an orderly resignation” by Yoon to “minimize confusion and turmoil” after an impeachment motion failed at the National Assembly.

Yoon, in a brief televised address aired Saturday morning, said that he would “leave it up to” his party to “take steps to stabilize the political situation,” including the issue of his term in office.

Prime Minister Han said that "the government will adopt a humble stance and ask for the cooperation of the National Assembly" in the joint statement.

“The administration of state affairs must not be hindered,” he said, stressing the urgency of passing the national budget to ensure effective governance amid the political uncertainty.