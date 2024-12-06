National Assembly speaker vows to defend democracy, people

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pledged on Friday that the parliament would do everything in its power to safeguard South Korea’s democracy and protect its citizens, following concerns over rumors and reports that President Yoon Suk Yeol may declare martial law for a second time.

Woo issued a stern warning against any attempt to declare martial law again, following reports suggesting Yoon may be considering such a move.

“If there is another misjudgment by the President in declaring martial law, the speaker and members of Congress will put everything on the line to stop it,” he stated.

Woo also called on President Yoon to refrain from visiting the National Assembly without prior discussion with lawmakers.

“Any visit to the parliament must be coordinated and agreed upon in advance,” Woo emphasized, responding to speculation about the president's intentions.

However, he made no comments on when the National Assembly would convene plenary session to vote for the impeachment motion for Yoon.