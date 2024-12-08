[Breaking] Police raid ex-defense minister’s official residence, office

Most Popular
[Breaking] Police raid ex-defense minister’s official residence, officeBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 10:39
The Korean National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation initiated a search and seizure operation at the home and office of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Sunday, as part of an investigation into the declaration of martial law by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol late Tuesday.
Kim was also put under emergency arrest, and his phone was confiscated by the prosecution on Sunday, as he is suspected of abusing his authority and using violence to exercise power after the ex-defense minister admitted on Wednesday that he had suggested the implementation of martial law to Yoon.
Kim also showed up for overnight questioning at 1:30 a.m., saying he would “actively cooperate” with the ongoing investigations.
