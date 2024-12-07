Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position

    Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
  2. 2

    [Latest Updates] Martial law fallout

    [Latest Updates] Martial law fallout
  3. 3

    Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head

    Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head
  4. 4

    South Korean military says will not obey another martial law

    South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
  5. 5

    President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party

    President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
  1. 6

    Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?

    Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?
  2. 7

    Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration

    Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
  3. 8

    Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans

    Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans
  4. 9

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
  5. 10

    Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news

    Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news
지나쌤

[Breaking] Ruling party floor leader expected to announce resignation

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 18:14

    • Link copied

Ruling party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho (Yonhap) Ruling party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho (Yonhap)

Ruling party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho is expected to announce his resignation on Saturday, according to reports.

"Floor Leader Choo has expressed his intention to resign to those around him," a party official was quoted as saying, according to news reports. "He will officially convey his decision to lawmakers before or after the plenary session vote."

More from Headlines