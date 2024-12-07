[Breaking] Ruling party floor leader expected to announce resignation

Most Popular
[Breaking] Ruling party floor leader expected to announce resignationBy Cho Chung-un
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 18:14
Ruling party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho is expected to announce his resignation on Saturday, according to reports.
"Floor Leader Choo has expressed his intention to resign to those around him," a party official was quoted as saying, according to news reports. "He will officially convey his decision to lawmakers before or after the plenary session vote."
