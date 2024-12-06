Home



[Breaking] Capital defense, counterintelligence, special warfare commanders suspended

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 16:55

    • Link copied

The commanders of defense counterintelligence, special warfare and capital defense, respectively, have been suspended from active duties as of 4 p.m. Friday over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law enactment, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The three commanders -- Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo -- were directly involved in the martial law plans, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said they have been put on standby for assignment.

