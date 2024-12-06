Yoon Suk Yeol's rumored visit to National Assembly causes commotion

Opposition lawmakers hold signs saying "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol" during their protest at the National Assembly on Friday calling for the president's ouster. (Yonhap)

The presidential office confirmed Friday afternoon that President Yoon Suk Yeol did not have plans to visit the National Assembly, but the rumors about him visiting the legislature had caused a commotion among the opposition lawmakers gathered there.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik held an emergency press conference and said that he had not been told of Yoon's visit that was rumored to be at around 3 p.m., and asked him to "postpone the visit, if he does intend to do so."

He warned that the president should have an agreement with the National Assembly before the visit over the purpose of the visit and security issues, and his safety would not be ensured without such agreement.

Rumors of Yoon's visit to the parliament sparked the opposition lawmakers to block off the entrance to the assembly halls, and hold a protest calling for Yoon to be impeached. Six opposition parties have proposed a motion for the president's impeachment, pending a final vote.

The intense reaction from the opposition lawmakers, many of whom have been staying at the parliament building since Yoon's declaration of martial law Tuesday night, stems mostly from fear of Yoon once again declaring martial law.

Rep. Kim Min-seok of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea -- among the few who correctly predicted Yoon's martial law -- and several others have warned that the beleaguered leader may attempt to impose military rule for a second time.

Speaker Woo in his address vowed that he and other members of the parliament would "put everything on the line" to thwart such attempts by Yoon.

Around the time martial law was declared, Yoon sent troops to the National Assembly to block off the entrance while attempting to enter the building. Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, said earlier Friday that he also tried to have several prominent political figures arrested.

Hong, who is reported to have tendered his resignation, told the National Assembly that Yoon had ordered him to assist the arrest of the parliamentary speaker and leaders of ruling and main opposition parties.