[Breaking] DP considering accusing ruling party floor leader of treason

Most Popular
-
6
'I'm sorry': Soldier mobilized by martial law seen apologizing to citizens
-
7
How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios
-
8
In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview
-
9
Yoon aides, Cabinet members offer to resign
-
10
The six-hour shambles that showed Korean democracy's strength
[Breaking] DP considering accusing ruling party floor leader of treasonBy Cho Chung-un
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:44
The main opposition Democratic Party said it was considering accusing ruling party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho of treason, accusing him of attempting to obstruct the Assembly's resolution to lift martial law on Wednesday.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power: ruling party head
-
Yoon's martial law speech reveals troubling worldview
-
Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify