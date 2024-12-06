Home

소아쌤

[Breaking] DP considering accusing ruling party floor leader of treason

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 10:44

    • Link copied

The main opposition Democratic Party said it was considering accusing ruling party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho of treason, accusing him of attempting to obstruct the Assembly's resolution to lift martial law on Wednesday.

