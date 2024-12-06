[Exclusive] NIS agents banned from entering National Assembly

National Intelligence Service agents have been suspended from entering National Assembly buildings after troops broke in following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Several sources told The Korea Herald on Friday the National Assembly Secretariat has banned NIS agents from accessing parliament buildings starting Wednesday, along with the police and the Ministry of National Defense officials.

The entry passes for NIS agents have been suspended accordingly, sources said.

The decision to suspend NIS agents from entering the Assembly came as a response to troops breaking into the parliament's main building late Tuesday, shortly after Yoon declared martial law, one source told The Korea Herald.

Kim Min-ki, the Assembly’s secretary-general, earlier announced the police and Defense Ministry officials would no longer be able to enter the Assembly, at least for the time being. This was a measure to “protect lawmakers,” Kim explained.